European tourist very impressed by umbrella handouts during heavy rain in Malaysia airport

MALAYSIA: A visitor to Malaysia showed how impressed she was when umbrellas were handed to protect travellers during a downpour.

“I’ve never seen that in Europe,” the woman, who goes by @margitdob on TikTok, said in a recent video.

The clip shows travellers at an airport in Malaysia, standing in line while a staff member gives a big blue umbrella to each one.

“They hand out umbrellas to passengers when it rains… Well done, Malaysia,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The video then shows the travellers walking to the plane under their umbrellas, which are collected by a staff member, before they mount the stairs to board their flight.

While he himself is unprotected from the rain, the staff member continues to shield passengers while they wait to board.

“We all got umbrellas, no one cares about passengers like that in Europe. I will miss you, Malaysia,” the post author, who is on a six-month tour of Asia with her husband, wrote.

Her video has since received almost 450,000 views. In the comments section, however, some wondered why the travellers couldn’t have used an aerobridge, especially since they are available at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

A TikTok user, however, answered: “Haiyoo. This is Langkawi Airport. Open bay. Even to go up to MAS business class, you have to use the stairs.”

“Langkawi is a small airport. Hence, there is no bridge. Honestly, I love this kind of airport so I could see everything up close (especially for people who love aviation), plus there is no need to wait for the baggage claim because it is so fast,” a commenter added.

“Same here… if given the chance, I would be taking photos at all angles. Of course, people will think that I have never flown before or seen a plane before,” another agreed.

“Langkawi International Airport has no aerobridge because it was designed with an open, holiday island concept. There’s a popular story…that the idea was to let tourists walk to the aircraft and enjoy the scenery. Not many countries still have open-air airports like this. It really gives a special, unique travel experience,” a TikTok user chimed in.

Another chose to respond to Margit, explaining that the heavy rain is due to it being “monsoon season here in Malaysia,” and wishing them an enjoyable trip.

A commenter chimed in to say that what is seen in the video is simply “normal” rain. When the rain comes with strong winds, even using an umbrella can be a challenge, especially if you’re not used to it. The ones in the video looked pretty sturdy, however. /TISG

