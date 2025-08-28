// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photo: Wikipedia screengrab
Singapore News
ERP rates in 5 locations raised by S$1 starting Sep 1

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced an increase in the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at five locations along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), the Central Expressway (CTE), and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) during specified time periods at morning and evening peak hours.

Beginning on Sep 1, the rates will go up by S$1. After the rates are adjusted, the highest rate will be S$4. However, this rate only applies to AYE after Jurong Town Hall, heading towards the city (three gantries), from 7:30 to 8:00 a.m., and to northbound CTE after PIE (two gantries), from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., with the rest remaining at S$2 or S$3.

Facebook screengrab/ Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving
The increase comes after its latest review of (ERP) rates and is being carried out to manage congestion, the authority said in notices on its website and Facebook accounts on Wednesday (Aug 27).

“Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions in July 2025, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways,” it said. LTA added in its announcement that the rates for other previously announced time slots and gantries are still the same.

“With these adjustments, the number of locations and timeslots charged remains lower than the number charged pre-COVID,” the authority added.

The LTA also said it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels to evaluate whether ERP rates need to be further adjusted in the future.

In particular, the authority is keeping a close watch on the traffic conditions along the northbound CTE and southbound KPE, due to speeds being persistently lower than optimal.

On expressways, the optimal speed range is between 45 km/h and 65 km/h.

The last time the LTA announced higher ERP rates was in September 2024, when rates went up by S$1 in three locations along the AYE, MCE, and KPE. The move was done at the time to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours as well.

However, from Nov 18 to Dec 31 last year, ERP rates were reduced in five locations: AYE before Alexandra towards City, AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City, southbound CTE before Braddell Road, PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant), and westbound PIE before Eunos Link, specifically for the December 2024 school holiday period. The LTA then reverted the rates to the pre-school holiday charges from Jan 2, 2025. /TISG

