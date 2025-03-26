SINGAPORE: With competition for jobs at an all-time high, a Singaporean turned to an online forum to discuss how young locals can improve their employability.

In a Reddit post, he wrote, “Entry-level jobs are gone. What can younger Singaporeans do to stay competitive? Let’s start this discussion with a more positive note. We are not here to complain that foreigners are stealing our jobs, suppressing our wages, or offshoreing our jobs to cheaper places because of the currency exchange rate. But we are here to discuss how to stay competitive.”

He then shared some of the solutions he could think of, one of them being “lowering salary expectations”. He argued that by being open to accepting a lower salary, job seekers might make themselves more appealing to employers who might otherwise consider outsourcing the role overseas.

Beyond adjusting salary expectations, he also encouraged job seekers to look beyond Singapore for opportunities. He pointed out that since many jobs have already been outsourced to countries like India and the Philippines, it might make sense for Singaporeans to explore employment options there as well. He also suggested that those with strong qualifications could consider applying for jobs in Western countries.

5 suggestions from Singaporean Reddit users

1. Build a strong professional network

In the discussion thread, several users suggested that young Singaporeans should make an effort to build and maintain connections within their professional network.

“Connections matter,” one user shared. “I took a career break and spent time to meet up with people in my network who I would say, made it. Every single one of them got ahead because they knew the right people.”

Another added, “These days, I’m making an effort to meet more professionals. It really makes a difference.”

2. Take job offers even if they don’t meet all your expectations

Others encouraged young professionals and fresh graduates to stay open to job offers instead of rejecting them right away just because the pay is lower than expected or there’s no work-from-home option.

One Redditor stated, “Don’t be so hao lian and entitled. Just because you graduated from a top uni or course doesn’t mean that companies out there owe you a good job. I’ve seen many new grads put their noses up into the air and look down on entry-level jobs that offer S$4-5k starting pay.”

Another commented, “I heard many stories of fresh grad rejecting roles because there is no WFH. But… Employers don’t even know your skills yet—why would they offer flexibility from day one? You haven’t earned the trust of your team members.”

3. Do multiple internships and study hard

Many agreed that getting real-world experience through internships could significantly boost employability.

“During my four years in university, I did three internships, one every summer break. This helped me a lot in getting my first job because some employers saw the ‘hustle’.”

A hiring manager also agreed with this, writing, “Aim to impress during your internships. The company I work in has the practice of offering permanent positions for good interns. And study hard! I am surprised I did not see anyone mention this. We do give priority to new grads with good GPAs.”

4. Learn new skills in the meantime

A few users added that young job seekers should use their free time wisely by picking up new skills that could make them more competitive in the job market.

One shared, “Learning new skills is definitely one helpful way. I did just that and suddenly had the most number of interviews in my long… job search. Thankfully, I landed a decent job, though it’s obviously not easy.

“So please, don’t think SkillsFuture courses are a joke because they actually help.”

5. Always come prepared during interviews

Finally, many urged young Singaporeans to prepare thoroughly for job interviews, as a strong first impression can make a big difference.

“Research on the job you’re aiming for,” one person advised. “There’s no excuse for not knowing the job scope, pay range, or industry trends.”

Another suggested reaching out for advice: “Message people on LinkedIn who are in your field. You’d be surprised how many are willing to help.”

In other news, a man who’s currently residing in a rental flat in Ang Mo Kio took to social media to complain about his upstairs neighbour, who, for the past five years, has been making “constant, relentless stomping” noises.

“They stomp so hard my ceiling shakes, and they vacuum their entire house late at night, multiple times a week,” he wrote in frustration.

Read more: Upstairs neighbour’s ‘constant, relentless stomping’ for the past 5 years has driven me insane; AMK flat resident complains

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)