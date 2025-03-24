SINGAPORE: A man who’s currently residing in a rental flat in Ang Mo Kio took to social media to complain about his upstairs neighbour, who, for the past five years, has been making “constant, relentless stomping” noises.

“My upstairs neighbour is driving me insane. It’s constant, relentless stomping—not just regular footsteps, but heavy, deliberate stomping that shakes my ceiling. They also seem to be constantly moving wooden furniture around, and for some reason, they vacuum their entire house late at night, around 9 or 10 p.m., multiple times a week,” he wrote on the r/askSingapore forum on Sunday (Mar 23).

The man added that he had tried every possible way to put an end to it. He said he has “called the police, contacted the HDB (Housing & Development Board) three times, and spoken directly to the ‘auntie’ upstairs.”

“I even gave them a small gift due to ‘misunderstanding,’ but I know it’s them. Each time, they temporarily quiet down for a few minutes, and then it’s back to the same deafening noise,” he said.

“I’m exhausted. I can’t sleep, I can’t concentrate, and I feel like I’m living in a constant state of stress. It’s been five years of this! I’m beyond frustrated; I don’t think legal options will do anything to them.”

He then asked Singaporeans if he should just retaliate by making noise in return. “I’m thinking of focusing my retaliation specifically on the late-night hours, after the typical ‘quiet hours’ begin, to emphasize how their late-night vacuuming and furniture moving is affecting me. During the day, I’d continue to try and ‘tahan’ it,” he said.

He also asked if anyone had tried this method before and whether it was effective. “Has anyone else tried this kind of targeted approach? Are there any other creative solutions I haven’t thought of? I’m really at my breaking point here. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Haish,” he wrote.

“I would just knock on the ceiling for a good 2 minutes…”

In the comments section, several Singaporean Redditors chimed in to give the man some advice.

One suggested, “Buy noise-cancelling earbuds or headphones.”

Another wrote, “Would you consider installing (a) false ceiling with soundproofing materials in it? Couple that with a strong fan to produce a consistent white noise to drown out the noise from above.

Actually, whenever I read about cases like this, I would consider buying a ‘soundproof sleeping pod’. You can google it. If you do try it out, let me know if it works!”

A third recommended, “I would just knock on the ceiling for a good 2 minutes. That’s what I did when it happened to me. The noise level did reduce, but no more knocking/footstep sounds late at night. Had to send them a passive-aggressive message.”

Handling noisy neighbours

Dealing with noisy neighbours can be super frustrating, but there are a few steps you can take to handle the situation smoothly, as per The Washington Post:

1. Check the rules

Before confronting your neighbour, make sure they’re actually breaking any noise regulations. According to Noisy Neighbour Singapore:

DIY activities (like drilling and hammering) are not allowed between 10:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Noisy renovation works (e.g., wall demolition, tile cutting, drilling) are only permitted on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and are banned on weekends and public holidays.

General renovation works can be done daily between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

2. Talk to them respectfully

Once you know the rules, try speaking to your neighbour calmly and politely. Introduce yourself and ask about their renovation plans. Let them know how the noise affects you and see if they can adjust their timing. If they are not receptive, you can follow up again later.

3. Keep records

If the noise continues, start documenting the incidents. Take note of the dates and times, record the noise on your phone, or use a noise-measuring app. Having solid evidence will help if you need to escalate the issue.

4. Report them

If talking does not work, you can report the issue to HDB’s Branch Service Line at 1800 225 543, available on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

