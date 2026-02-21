End of an era: Pull&Bear to close last Singapore store on Feb 22

SINGAPORE: Inditex Group’s last Pull&Bear Singapore outlet at VivoCity will be closing on Sunday (Feb 22), but the reason for the closure remains unknown.

On Pull&Bear’s website, a notice reads: “Our stores will close on Feb 22. Returns for purchases made both online and in stores, can still be made at Zara VivoCity. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service team via: [email protected].”

According to AsiaOne, Pull&Bear, which first entered Singapore’s market in 2006, has since closed its other two outlets at Bugis+ and ION Orchard. Its first flagship store was at VivoCity.

The group, which is the world’s largest fast-fashion retailer, also owns brands Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, and Zara.

Stradivarius and Bershka have also exited the Singapore market, with all their local outlets now closed.

As of Oct 31, the group’s 9M2025 report showed that it already closed 132 stores worldwide, as part of its strategy to “streamline operations” as well as “improve long-term profitability”.

Channel News Asia reported that in 2020, the group announced plans to close up to 1,200 stores globally in order to boost its online sales.

Netizens who support the brand and its quality clothing said they were saddened by the news, while others speculated that retailers like it are struggling to compete as more shoppers turn to online stores.

One commenter said that “people only go to stores to check size, then buy online.” Meanwhile, another asked, “Does anyone know why retailers are exiting SG?” with a third pointing to high rental costs and low foot traffic as possible reasons.

Still, it remains unclear whether Pull&Bear will continue operating its online store in Singapore. /TISG

