Employer struggles to prepare meals for maid who refuses to cook for herself because ‘she has an accountancy degree and not a chef’

SINGAPORE: A local employer took to social media to share that she has been struggling to prepare meals for her maid because her standards are apparently very high.

In a post on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the employer explained that her Filipino maid has been relentlessly criticising and complaining about the food in their household.

“She told us our catered food is not nice. She likes to eat my cooking for wagyu beef, prawns, or fish, and usually asks for a big portion. Then she said her past employer usually gave her good food. It’s hard for me to stay home to just cook for my helper because I have to work. Sometimes she even threw away my food, like deep-fried prawn, as she said it was too hard for her.”

The employer also wrote that she tried asking the maid to “cook for herself,” but she refused and said, “My cooking is not good.”

The maid allegedly added that “she has an accountancy degree, not a chef” and that she “expects a certain standard of food in order to perform her duties.”

Aside from the food-related issues, the employer claimed that the helper’s overall performance had been poor. She said the helper spent a significant amount of time on TikTok and polishing her nails instead of focusing on her tasks.

Feeling overwhelmed, the employer turned to the online community to ask whether expectations among younger domestic helpers had changed. “Is the younger Pinoy (Filipino) much harder to manage now? Is this what they expect?” she wrote. “How do I even keep up?”

“I would quietly send her straight home so she can be an accountant there!”

In the comments, many netizens criticised the helper for being “entitled” and for acting “like the boss” in the household.

One user did not mince words, writing, “Why would any employer put up with paying a helper who’s supposed to be hired to HELP the employer and end up cooking for the helper because she expects it? PLEASE RELEASE her to find another employer who will put up with such disrespect and self-entitlement!!”

Another commenter, identifying themselves as a Filipino helper, added, “Better stay in her own house if she wants to act like a boss too… Find a good one, madam. There are still many Pinoy helpers who are good out there.”

A third wrote, “Maids are supposed to cook for themselves. Employers just have to ensure the fridge is stocked and the maids are allowed to cook. DO NOT give her allowance. What B.S. advice is that? I would quietly send her straight home so she can be an accountant there!”

Some also advised the employer to confront her helper about her attitude. One shared, “If you’re having a problem with your helper, it’s best to talk to her heart-to-heart. Tell her your side, and let her share hers as well. If she still continues to be rude after that, then you can decide whether it’s better for her to find another employer.”

They continued, “I agree that some Pinoy helpers can behave that way, but from my experience, open communication really helps. Everything can be resolved if both of you talk honestly and respectfully, because sometimes helpers take advantage when their employer is very kind.”

