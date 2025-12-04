Man slammed online for claiming Singaporean women are ‘more toxic’ than Malaysian women

SINGAPORE: A man has come under fire online after making sweeping claims that Singaporean women are “generally more toxic” than Malaysian women.

In a post shared on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Saturday (Nov 29), he wrote that, based on his own dating experiences, Singaporean women tend to be more “attention-seeking, unreasonable, pick me” or have what he called “absurd traits.” On the other hand, he said Malaysian women often come across as kinder, more genuine, more open, and overall “more likeable.”

He then launched into a series of examples to justify why he believes Singaporean women are “toxic.”

One incident he recalled was matching with a woman who lived in the East. According to him, instead of beginning the conversation with a simple greeting, she immediately asked him to send a photo of himself.

“She straight up asked me for a clear photo, and I suggested that we both exchange one to be fair. So I sent mine, and she blocked me almost immediately. I actually wondered if my face was ugly or something, but no—I looked appropriately dressed, and I’m not unkempt.”

He also complained that Singaporean women tend to ignore his “messages on purpose.”

“They were obviously ignoring my messages. From their online activity, they didn’t seem busy, but still, they deliberately ignored them. Worse is when they read [my messages] but don’t reply.”

Another “bad trait,” he said, is when women post videos or photos of themselves crying on Instagram or TikTok, often over things he doesn’t believe should be shared publicly. To him, these emotional posts look like they are just “for attention.”

Ending his post, he wrote: “I’m just ranting about my views and experiences. Every person’s experience is different. Let me know what you think and if there are any reasons why Singaporean girls tend to be this way.”

“You either have no female friends or you simply can’t accept rejection.”

Under his post, many criticised the man for unnecessarily comparing women from two different countries.

One individual commented, “Ok… if you’re happy with Malaysian girls, then why do you need to rant about Singaporean girls?”

Another told him, “You sound quite entitled to expect people to reply to you right away just because you sent a message. Others have a choice whether they want to have a conversation or not. It sounds like you just want someone submissive and willing to bend for you, while you’re not very considerate or understanding of others.”

A third said, “So basically you’re salty that SG women don’t see you as their type of men. Not all ‘Singaporean girls’ tend to be this way. You either have no female friends or you simply can’t accept rejection.”

“Also are you seriously judging SGreans for what they post on social media? It’s up to individual on what they want to post about. If you don’t like it, then don’t engage any further. This post, it’s definitely a ‘you’ problem. There’s always bad eggs in every country. SG is no different.”

A fourth added, “So you got rejected by Singaporean women, so now Singaporean women are ‘toxic’? Ok.”

In other news, a Singaporean mother is appealing for help online after her young daughter, who was born with underdeveloped lungs and a weak heart, developed acute bronchitis due to long-term exposure to secondhand and thirdhand smoke in her neighbourhood.

Posting anonymously on the r/askSingapore forum, she said her neighbourhood “has smelled like one giant ashtray after 8pm” for years, as people smoke at the park, the void deck, and outside the food court despite these areas being non-smoking zones.

Read more: ‘She coughed up blood’: Mother pleads for help online after daughter develops acute bronchitis from alleged neighbours’ smoke