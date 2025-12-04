// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 4, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik / pressfoto (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore News
3 min.Read

Man slammed online for claiming Singaporean women are ‘more toxic’ than Malaysian women

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A man has come under fire online after making sweeping claims that Singaporean women are “generally more toxic” than Malaysian women.

In a post shared on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Saturday (Nov 29), he wrote that, based on his own dating experiences, Singaporean women tend to be more “attention-seeking, unreasonable, pick me” or have what he called “absurd traits.” On the other hand, he said Malaysian women often come across as kinder, more genuine, more open, and overall “more likeable.”

He then launched into a series of examples to justify why he believes Singaporean women are “toxic.”

One incident he recalled was matching with a woman who lived in the East. According to him, instead of beginning the conversation with a simple greeting, she immediately asked him to send a photo of himself.

“She straight up asked me for a clear photo, and I suggested that we both exchange one to be fair. So I sent mine, and she blocked me almost immediately. I actually wondered if my face was ugly or something, but no—I looked appropriately dressed, and I’m not unkempt.”

See also  DPM Tharman irks netizens for coming out to support PM Lee

He also complained that Singaporean women tend to ignore his “messages on purpose.”

“They were obviously ignoring my messages. From their online activity, they didn’t seem busy, but still, they deliberately ignored them. Worse is when they read [my messages] but don’t reply.”

Another “bad trait,” he said, is when women post videos or photos of themselves crying on Instagram or TikTok, often over things he doesn’t believe should be shared publicly. To him, these emotional posts look like they are just “for attention.”

Ending his post, he wrote: “I’m just ranting about my views and experiences. Every person’s experience is different. Let me know what you think and if there are any reasons why Singaporean girls tend to be this way.”

“You either have no female friends or you simply can’t accept rejection.”

Under his post, many criticised the man for unnecessarily comparing women from two different countries.

One individual commented, “Ok… if you’re happy with Malaysian girls, then why do you need to rant about Singaporean girls?”

See also  Millennials and Gen Z: Changing the 2024 US election landscape

Another told him, “You sound quite entitled to expect people to reply to you right away just because you sent a message. Others have a choice whether they want to have a conversation or not. It sounds like you just want someone submissive and willing to bend for you, while you’re not very considerate or understanding of others.”

A third said, “So basically you’re salty that SG women don’t see you as their type of men. Not all ‘Singaporean girls’ tend to be this way. You either have no female friends or you simply can’t accept rejection.”

“Also are you seriously judging SGreans for what they post on social media? It’s up to individual on what they want to post about. If you don’t like it, then don’t engage any further. This post, it’s definitely a ‘you’ problem. There’s always bad eggs in every country. SG is no different.”

A fourth added, “So you got rejected by Singaporean women, so now Singaporean women are ‘toxic’? Ok.”

See also  Woman says dating is ‘so draining’ in SG as men only ask about her job, how much she earns, and what her family does

In other news, a Singaporean mother is appealing for help online after her young daughter, who was born with underdeveloped lungs and a weak heart, developed acute bronchitis due to long-term exposure to secondhand and thirdhand smoke in her neighbourhood.

Posting anonymously on the r/askSingapore forum, she said her neighbourhood “has smelled like one giant ashtray after 8pm” for years, as people smoke at the park, the void deck, and outside the food court despite these areas being non-smoking zones.

Read more: ‘She coughed up blood’: Mother pleads for help online after daughter develops acute bronchitis from alleged neighbours’ smoke

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

CASE says Wan Yang customer losses now over S$900,000

SINGAPORE: In an update to the sudden closure of...
Singapore News

Residents complain about glass and ceramic items being thrown from high-rise buildings

SINGAPORE: Residents complained that there had been hazardous garbage...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

CASE says Wan Yang customer losses now over S$900,000

SINGAPORE: In an update to the sudden closure of...

Residents complain about glass and ceramic items being thrown from high-rise buildings

SINGAPORE: Residents complained that there had been hazardous garbage...

822 Singaporeans now home from Hat Yai

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan announced in a...

Tourist pleased with attention S’poreans give her baby but unhappy that so many take pics without permission

SINGAPORE: A woman took to Reddit after experiencing mixed...

Business

Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: US chipmaker Intel has pledged an additional...

India’s mandatory tracking app sparks privacy clash with Apple

INDIA: Apple is gearing up for a showdown with...

Nearly 60% of employers considering hiring and pay freeze next year

SINGAPORE: Nearly six in ten employers are preparing to...

Singapore breaks into list of top 10 global tech cities for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore has, for the first time, earned a...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //