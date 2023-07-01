Home News Domestic Helpers Employer says her maid is very happy to stay home with the...

Employer says her maid is very happy to stay home with the kids and unlimited phone usage; she starts sulking when adults come back

A young Singaporean baby (L) rests near her brother at their home in Singapore on January 21, 2013. Singapore on January 21 announced increased cash bonuses for parents of newborn babies and introduced paternity leave as part of a package of measures to boost population and reduce dependence on foreigners. AFP PHOTO/ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)
By Obbana Rajah

"When i leave her home with the girls, shes very happy ( coz get hp usage nonstop) when im at home, she put in black face even though less hands on kids", said the employer.

SINGAPORE: A stay-at-home mother to three girls took to social media asking for opinions on her maid.

She said that her maid holds her own handphone and has no restrictions on phone usage. Her three children are aged five, three and two. “I am hands on with kids and only need help from helper sometimes with washing them/changing. My helper holds her own hp & no restriction / i dont keep her hp and she gets wifi all day round. When i leave her home with the girls, shes very happy ( coz get hp usage nonstop) when im at home, she put in black face even though less hands on kids”, the woman wrote.

She asked if all other maids liked being at home without their employers and caring for their children.

Here’s what others who commented on the post said:

