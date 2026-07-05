Employer accuses maid and agency of concealing medical issues prior to hiring

SINGAPORE: An employer says she feels deceived after discovering that her domestic helper had allegedly concealed several medical issues before being hired.

In a post shared on Saturday (June 27) in the MDW in Singapore Facebook group, the employer said both the employment agency and the helper’s medical report had declared her “100% healthy,” with no history of previous medical procedures.

Believing everything was in order, she proceeded with the hiring.

However, around 10 months into the employment, the helper reportedly revealed that she had previously undergone a “knee operation,” which meant she was unable to “climb ladders” to clean high cabinets around the house.

Not long after, the helper also disclosed that she had undergone surgery twice to remove “lipomas” from both shoulders. According to the employer, the growths have since returned and are now causing the helper pain.

“The shoulder scars [from the surgery] are huge and visible, and I did ask her when she first came in; she lied about it, saying it was a childhood scar.”

Feeling misled, the employer said she would never have hired the helper had she known about her medical history from the outset.

“I am upset I am being taken for a ride because clearly if she were medically unfit, I would not have hired her; in this case, all these were covered up by her and the agency. How do we even report such cases?”

“It’s a serious violation”

In the comments section, one netizen advised the employer to send the helper back to the agency before her condition worsens.

They also suggested asking for a refund or replacement, and if the agency refused to take responsibility, reporting the matter to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, saying that deliberately concealing one’s medical history or making false declarations in Singapore is a “serious violation.”

A third added, “Report the agency and helper to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). MOM regulates both Employment Agencies (EAs) and Migrant Domestic Workers (MDWs). You should file official reports against both parties for making false declarations and withholding vital health information.”

Medical examinations for domestic helpers

According to the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) guidelines, all domestic helpers must be certified medically fit for work.

Employers must arrange for their helpers to undergo a medical examination by a Singapore-registered doctor within two weeks of arriving in Singapore. Helpers who fail the examination will not be issued a work permit and will be sent home.

Helpers under the age of 50 must also undergo a compulsory medical examination every six months.

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