Employee told to “quit or be fired” after just 1 month — ‘But my contract says 1 week’s notice. Should I die die stay for the pay?’

SINGAPORE: A young Malaysian worker got an unexpected message from his boss, saying, “You need to go.” He was staggered. How could that be when he had been in the Singapore job for just one month? The company had given him a tough choice to make: resign with one day’s notice or risk being fired.

Feeling confused and worried, the worker turned to Reddit for some guidance.

“Now I’m reading the contract, and it says one week’s notice. Should I stay there and get my pay? I’m Malaysian by the way, and I do need the money,” he wrote honestly.

The Reddit community quickly came together to offer advice, caution, and a touch of tough love.

One user went straight to the main point: “When HR ‘threatens’ termination, it just means that if your future employer calls them for a reference check, they’ll have to say you were terminated instead of resigned.” In simple terms, it’s about the paperwork and the impression it leaves. A resignation, even if under pressure, usually looks better to future employers than being let go.

Another commenter, likely with more experience in handling corporate departures, offered practical advice: “Give one week’s notice and relax for those seven days. If they decide to terminate you, they either have to pay you for those seven days and let you leave right away, or let you stay for the full notice period. Never fall for that trap.”

The “trap” being talked about here is the early resignation and missing out on the pay, particularly when the agreement permits a week’s notice or its pay equivalent.

Other commenters highlighted the necessity of knowing his rights and standing his ground. Several pointed out that Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) provides clear guidelines on job rights, visa rules, and termination processes. Since the employee is a Malaysian working in Singapore, immigration and job status are closely connected.

“If you don’t have PR (Permanent Resident) and no work visa, you will have to leave Singapore within seven days. Please check the MOM website,” someone recommended.

Among all the suggestions, one comment struck a good balance between being polite and assertive: “Let them know nicely but firmly about your contract terms. Ask them clearly why they want you to go. Even if you don’t care, HR will likely be more cautious about being questioned and will try to make you leave happily to avoid trouble.”

The collective advice came down to a few key points:

Know your contract.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Be polite but firm.

Don’t accept less than what you think you should get.

Understand your immigration situation and dig more into your visa requirements.

And perhaps most importantly, don’t panic. Whether this job ends with a resignation or termination, it’s not the end of the road. It’s just a new direction.

So, should he “die die stay” for the paycheck? Most Redditors agreed—if your contract states one week, you’re entitled to it, whether they let you serve it or pay it out. It’s not just about the money; it’s about dignity, fairness, and navigating the world of work confidently.