// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 22, 2026
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Employee steals S$140,000 to pay for loan shark debts and luxury splurges

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Money can really be blinding! There is another report where a female employee of a dental clinic stole cash from the clinic’s cash register. Furthermore, she also falsified the clinic’s sales record and encouraged the patients to pay in cash. 

The 30-year-old suspect faces four charges, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, a violation of the Code and Criminal Procedure, and misuse of computers. She then pleaded to one charge, and the remaining charges are to be taken into consideration by the judge. 

According to case investigations, the suspect worked as an administrator at the dental clinic. She was responsible for front desk reception, arranging patient appointments and collecting payments from patients. The crime was revealed when an employee of a third-party accounting firm responsible for the clinic’s accounts discovered a discrepancy between the clinic’s cash income and the amount deposited to its bank account during the period of May to July 2023. 

The employee then informed the clinic, and further research revealed that the clinic owner, financial officer, and their accountant had been dealing with this discrepancy for over a year. The investigation revealed that between October 2022 and August 2023, the suspect repeatedly withdrew amounts of cash from the clinic’s register and illegally misappropriated clinic revenue paid by their patients. More so, the suspect even altered cash, credit card, and NETS sales data in a spreadsheet used by the clinic to cover up her crime. When the cash register was low on cash, the suspect would also encourage the patients to pay in cash instead of using other payment methods. 

See also  Netizen: People calling for another round of total circuit breaker lockdown are just plain ignorant and selfish

Over the course of more than a year, the suspect stole $140,000, which she used to pay off loan sharks, gambling debts, and buy luxury goods. After the crime was exposed, the suspect admitted to the offence. 

With this, the suspect was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. The suspect also paid $4,600 so far as compensation. 

In a similar news about stealing from employers, a maid stole jewellery amounting to over $32,000 from her employer and also decided to cover the CCTV camera with a cloth to hide the crime. 

The 34-year-old Indonesian maid now faces three charges of theft and one charge of providing false information to a public official. She then pleaded guilty to one of the theft charges and was sentenced to 36 weeks in jail. 

Read more about the news article here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

She walked away from a S$6k salary to protect her mental health—and it backfired

SINGAPORE: Can quitting a toxic job really buy you...

Foreign-owned retailers likely to continue entering the Singapore market, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Foreign-owned retailers are likely to continue entering the...

Netizens speculate high rent behind closure of 78-year-old Nasi Padang stall Warong Nasi Pariaman

SINGAPORE: Netizens mourning the closure of the 78-year-old Nasi...

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

© The Independent Singapore

// //