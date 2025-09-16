Employee says colleague ended up ‘crying’ after being bullied by senior staff

SINGAPORE: A concerned employee took to social media to share a troubling experience at his workplace, where a “quiet and friendly colleague” was reportedly subjected to intense bullying by senior staff.

According to the post on the r/askSingapore forum, the colleague was so affected by the treatment that he ended up “crying” after leaving the company at the end of his probation period.

“[He] left crying after the probation period,” the employee said. “He apparently did something to offend the old heads’ pack, and they verbally attacked him.”

The employee added that when he asked the other staff about the incident, their responses were surprisingly unsympathetic. Rather than expressing concern for the colleague who had been bullied, they insisted that the “old heads pack” was not in the wrong.

“They said the pack is not wrong,” she wrote. “They [even] like what they did because this colleague did not follow the rules to respect them.”

Perplexed and disturbed by the apparent normalisation of such behaviour, the employee asked the online community whether similar instances of workplace bullying are common in other companies.

“Workplace bullying should not be normalised.”

The post struck a chord with Singaporean Redditors, many of whom shared their own heartbreaking encounters with workplace bullying.

One commented, “I am currently in a workplace that normalises workplace abuse. Apparently, the abusers are also old birds and have been in the place for more than a decade.”

“They purposely drew lines, spread rumours about me to other departments, left me out of email loops, and purposely ‘threw’ their workload to me, even though it wasn’t mine to begin with. I came in fresh and new in February, but three months later, I decided that I needed to leave this sh**hole.”

Another shared, “I have manager here who’s an Ah Lian aunty. Early in the morning, she would come into the office already shouting ‘死[insert name]’ and complain why that person took MC that day or when that person didn’t have time to help her. She just keep spreading negative thoughts in the office.”

A third recalled, “I used to work at a particular Animal Vet hospital. The bullying there is next level. I went back home crying sometimes, and on top of that, I legitimately had anxiety attacks thinking about that workplace even on my days off.”

Amid the heartbreaking stories, some Redditors also offered words of comfort and practical advice. One reminded victims that walking away can sometimes be the healthiest choice.

They wrote, “This is one of the few times where it is okay to leave a job without having another offer right now. Remember that you are not brought into this world by your parents for other people to take advantage of.”

Another added firmly, “Workplace bullying should not be normalised. Leave ASAP if you can’t change things.”

Handling workplace harassment

If you are facing workplace harassment, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) advises reporting the incident to your immediate supervisor, HR department, or any designated neutral party within your organisation who can address the issue.

If internal reporting is not feasible or does not lead to action, victims may also contact the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) or lodge a police report.

