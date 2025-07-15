Employee learns confirmation letter has been unsigned for 5 months, turns to local forum for help

SINGAPORE: An employee was taken aback upon learning that her confirmation letter had not been signed for five months.

On Monday (Jul 15), the employee took to the r/askSingapore Reddit forum to seek advice from others in the workforce. In the post, she explained that she was verbally confirmed by HR after completing three months in her current role. Following that, HR printed a formal confirmation letter and passed it to her manager for signing.

However, according to the employee, the manager has yet to sign the document. “I’ve personally seen the printed, unsigned letter lying on my manager’s table for a couple of months,” she wrote.

She further shared that the confirmation letter does not include any pay increase or additional benefits. It simply states that the company is happy to confirm her employment status.

Not knowing whether the lack of a signature would affect her position or entitlements, she asked Reddit users, “Does a confirmation letter matter?”

“Be a bit thick-skinned and ask for your manager to sign it.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor pointed out that the unsigned letter might actually have some serious implications.

“It matters for company benefits and notice period. Without that confirmation, you can’t be sick because MC won’t be a paid leave, or annual leave won’t be paid, etc.,” they said.

Some Redditors also criticised the manager for letting the letter sit unsigned for so long

One wrote, “Doesn’t this show how irresponsible your manager is? Fives months is damn long??? It’s as if he doesn’t care.”

Meanwhile, a few others encouraged the employee to speak up and ask the manager to sign the letter.

“For your own sake, be a bit thick-skinned and ask for your manager to sign it. It’s not unreasonable to get a black-and-white proof of your confirmation as a full-time employee. For the notice period or for any other benefits or entitlements that were specified in your contract,” one explained.

“HR wouldn’t confirm you unless it has been given approval by your supervisor. Maybe your supervisor thought it was a copy of the letter for him. Doesn’t hurt to ask nevertheless,” another chimed in.

Are confirmation letters legally required?

According to Bestar Singapore, employment confirmation letters are not legally required. Employers in Singapore are not obligated by law to issue them. However, it remains a common practice and is often part of the standard HR process.

While not mandatory, such letters are useful for various purposes. They serve as official proof of employment and may be needed when applying for visas, renting a property, applying for loans or credit cards, or for other official needs.

Read also: Newer helpers complain a lot more these days, says maid agency owner

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)