SINGAPORE: An employee turned to an online forum on Thursday (Mar 27) to share his frustration with commuting during rush hour, admitting that he feels uncomfortable being surrounded by large crowds. Seeking a solution, he asked fellow Singaporeans for job recommendations that wouldn’t require travelling during peak hours.

While a daily commute is part of the routine of many working Singaporeans, not everyone handles rush hour the same way. “By the time I reach school or the office, I already feel so burnt out by public transport, and I really hate feeling like some packed sardine,” the writer shared. He then turned to Singaporeans for suggestions for other jobs that wouldn’t require him to commute during rush hour. “Personally don’t like the idea of starting my day like this, so are there any jobs that are irregular but have decent pay?” he asked. “Totally okay with public transport, just don’t like it when it is too crowded.”

In a show of support, many Singaporeans suggested different jobs the writer could consider. Others shared some tips for making his daily commute more bearable, such as finding a route that comes straight from his area, while a few suggested going against the commuting crowd. “Travel in the opposite direction of the human traffic flow,” one woman said, “because statistically speaking, people will be moving out of housing estates and into central areas. My hubby used to work in the Sengkang area. So when he went to work, everyone was travelling out of Sengkang and vice versa when he went home.”

“Find a job that allows you to work from home then,” another suggested. “To be honest, our MRTs being packed like sardines level is still level one. Having worked in Japan and China before, those are at a higher level during peak periods; you’re not a sardine but mashed potato.”

Still, others also suggested that the writer find a job that is close enough to his house so he can walk there instead.

How to relax during a commute to work

According to Health Hub, the average Singaporean’s commute time to work every day is around 40 minutes. This period of time together with the crowds during rush hour, as well as occasional delays or disruptions, can be a cause for additional stress for many.

However, there are ways that commuters can keep their cool on their daily commute to work. To reduce stress levels, commuters can read a book, listen to music, and practise relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing exercises while onboard public transportation. It can also help to start a gratitude journal on your phone, as studies have shown that people who write out positive things tend to be happier with their lives.

