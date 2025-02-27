Emma Raducanu is expected to be given additional security at the Indian Wells tennis tournament with protection from a former US Secret Service agent after the disturbing stalking incident she faced in Dubai. This aims to prioritize the athlete’s safety, allowing her to concentrate on her tennis.

The 22-year-old British tennis star will be offered up to five extra security personnel as an additional security measure both on and off-site. Her management company, IMG, also has the option to hire private security if needed.

The incident

Raducanu was the target of “fixated behaviour” by a man in Dubai recently. The athlete was seen approaching the umpire’s chair in tears just two games into her second-round loss to Karolina Muchova. The individual involved was later removed from the courtside by security personnel and banned from attending any future WTA events, pending a threat assessment.

Security arrangements at Indian Wells

Security at Indian Wells will be handled by Bob Campbell, the WTA Tour’s vice-president of security. With two decades of experience as a US Secret Service agent, Campbell played a key role during Bill Clinton’s presidency, handling high-profile security matters.

After his tenure, Campbell shifted to sports security, working with Major League Baseball to enhance safety measures for players and staff. His extensive background in both governmental and sports security makes him a highly skilled leader in ensuring the safety of everyone involved at major tournaments like Indian Wells.

Players are typically escorted to and from the court by at least one security officer during events. Additionally, the WTA offers heightened security to a player if he or she has been the target of a credible threat.