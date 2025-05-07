Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Singapore
Business
2 min.Read

Emirates bets big on Singapore, new retail store signals surge in air travel demand

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
SINGAPORE: Emirates, the biggest international air carrier company in the world, formally unbolted the doors of its first Emirates World retail outlet in Singapore, marking a most important breakthrough in its regional presence.

Snuggled in the central Odeon 333 compound, opposite the legendary Raffles Hotel, the new space is a demonstration of the airline’s commitment to grandeur, modernisation, and client-focused service and customer-first approach in one of Southeast Asia’s most cutthroat, high-performing aviation markets.

A bold new presence in the heart of Singapore

According to a recent Emirates report, the inaugural ceremony was led by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and joined by luminaries such as Mr Ahmed AlKetbi from the UAE Embassy in Singapore and Mr. Lim Ching Kiat of the Changi Airport Group. The affair highlighted the importance of unveiling, taking place just ahead of the company’s 35th anniversary of Singapore operations in 2025.

“This store embodies the very best of what we stand for – seamless service, premium design, and a customer-first approach,” said Kazim. “Singapore has always been a cornerstone of Emirates’ Southeast Asian operations, and this new space allows us to engage with our customers in more meaningful, experiential ways.”

Redefining the travel retail experience

The Emirates World store rebrands what an airline retail experience should or can be, combining contemporary technology with tailored service in a classy, urbane lounge-inspired environment. Straddling more than 330 square meters, the store provides travel planning sessions, special price arrangements, and the chance to be engrossed with Emirates’ high-quality on-board products in a perceptible, charming manner.

Patrons can explore interactive features such as the ‘selfie mirror’ and turn to proficient consultants at four dedicated counters. A keystone is a lasting setup of Emirates’ renowned First-Class Private Suite, decked with leather seating, accented by mood lighting, and privacy doors, providing visitors with a distinct on-ground taste of the company’s over-the-top indulgence.

Additionally, the store acquaints customers with a limited presentation of upcycled Emirates products in Singapore for the first time. These sustainable objects, such as travel purses and document containers made from repurposed aircraft supplies, underscored the airline’s continuing vow to environmental accountability.

Three decades of connection – and counting

The store’s inauguration is a commanding declaration of Emirates’ continuing ties with Singapore. Since its introductory trip to the city-state in 1990, the airline has conveyed millions of travellers via its robust system. Last year, Emirates flew over 800,000 customers between Singapore and Dubai, buttressing its role as a dynamic link between Asia and the rest of the world.

At present, Emirates runs four daily flights from Singapore to Dubai and elsewhere, besides a flight to Phnom Penh every day. With destinations such as London, Paris, and Milan enticing travellers from the region, the airline remains a major player in business and relaxation travel markets.

The Emirates World marketing idea may well become a novel yardstick for how airlines must engage customers on the ground, providing not just travel documents and coupons, but an ambitious voyage that commences even before it has taken off. 

