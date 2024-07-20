Featured News Home News

Elon Musk praises Lee Kuan Yew as “brilliant” in response to blog post about Changi Airport

ByMary Alavanza

July 20, 2024
Elon Musk says Lee Kuan Yew was brilliant on X.

Elon Musk recently praised Singapore’s first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, describing him as “brilliant.” The Tesla and SpaceX CEO reposted a blog by newsletter writer George Mack, who wrote about Mr Lee’s role in developing Changi Airport.

The airport has been named the world’s best for 12 times by Skytrax, a London-based research firm.

“He was brilliant,” Mr Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on July 18.

According to Business Insider, he also previously called Mr Lee a “genius” for providing air-conditioning in public service buildings to enhance productivity in Singapore’s tropical climate.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew, who served as Singapore’s prime minister from 1959 to 1990 and passed away in 2015, was instrumental in shaping modern Singapore. Before Changi Airport opened in 1981, Singapore had a smaller airport, Paya Lebar.

Mr Lee envisioned a larger coastal airport that could expand through land reclamation. This led to Changi Airport, now with four terminals and a fifth under construction slated to open in 2030. In 2023, it handled 58.9 million passengers.

See also  PAP spends 2016 on the defensive

Under Mr Lee’s leadership, Singapore underwent a significant economic transformation.

After gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1963 and separating from Malaysia in 1965, the country faced challenges like high unemployment, overpopulation, and inadequate housing.

Mr Lee’s policies attracted foreign investment and strengthened international ties, leading to substantial economic growth. By 2023, Singapore had the highest GDP per capita in Asia and a low unemployment rate of 2%.

Public housing now accommodates 77% of the population.

Mr Lee was also recognised for attracting skilled foreign talent and drawing foreign students to the city-state. He promoted this by building a world-class public education system.

Today, the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University rank among the top universities globally, ranking higher than Cornell, Princeton, and Yale.

In 2024, Skytrax World Airport Survey ranked Singapore’s Changi airport second, outranked by Doha Hamad, who topped the list. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Home News

Singapore scientists develop grain-sized soft robots for targeted drug delivery

October 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business Featured News

Upskilling could be win-win solution for employers and employees dissatisfied with current hybrid work model

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Singapore is the 3rd most burned-out city in the world: Study

October 25, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia

King Solomon reimagined: KJC founder Apollo Quiboloy’s disturbing aspirations exposed in Senate hearing

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

G-Dragon’s third complete album is expected to be released in early November

October 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Property

BTO frenzy: October launch sees record 33,983 applicants, singles drive demand for two-room Flexi flats

October 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia

Devoted Malaysian wife cares for bedridden husband for 6 years—only to be abandoned as he remarries just one week after divorce

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.