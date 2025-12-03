Elderly woman chases senior centre volunteers with knife over alleged theft

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman claimed that her belongings had been stolen by a volunteer, and decided to chase her suspected culprit at a senior centre with a knife. The 73-year-old woman was then arrested by the police.

According to a nearby resident at the senior centre in Taman Jurong, the woman wearing a floral dress claimed that her things were stolen and blamed a volunteer. The volunteer then tried to explain, but the elderly woman punched the man on the stomach. Later on, she grabbed a small knife, about 15 centimetres long, and chased him.

With this, the volunteer said, “I ran to stop her, but she pushed me away forcefully. Luckily, I didn’t fall.”

Additionally, the resident also shared that the elderly woman had been furious a few weeks ago as well and chased people with her cane.

Another resident, a 72-year-old woman, also stated that the elderly woman was a regular at the senior centre and usually is aggressive and speaks very loudly.

When several reporters arrived at the senior centre, they witnessed how the police officers were taking away the elderly woman. A man wearing a hat and a white shirt was also seen in the area, assisting the authorities with the investigation. It was then believed that he was the volunteer who was chased and assaulted.

The police confirmed that the elderly woman was arrested for criminal intimidation and that no one was injured in the incident. The case is still under investigation.

