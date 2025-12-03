// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Elderly woman chases senior centre volunteers with knife over alleged theft

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An elderly woman claimed that her belongings had been stolen by a volunteer, and decided to chase her suspected culprit at a senior centre with a knife. The 73-year-old woman was then arrested by the police. 

According to a nearby resident at the senior centre in Taman Jurong, the woman wearing a floral dress claimed that her things were stolen and blamed a volunteer. The volunteer then tried to explain, but the elderly woman punched the man on the stomach. Later on, she grabbed a small knife, about 15 centimetres long, and chased him. 

With this, the volunteer said, “I ran to stop her, but she pushed me away forcefully. Luckily, I didn’t fall.” 

Additionally, the resident also shared that the elderly woman had been furious a few weeks ago as well and chased people with her cane. 

Another resident, a 72-year-old woman, also stated that the elderly woman was a regular at the senior centre and usually is aggressive and speaks very loudly. 

See also  Elderly woman distressed after spotting foreign workers trying to catch chickens in Yishun

When several reporters arrived at the senior centre, they witnessed how the police officers were taking away the elderly woman. A man wearing a hat and a white shirt was also seen in the area, assisting the authorities with the investigation. It was then believed that he was the volunteer who was chased and assaulted. 

The police confirmed that the elderly woman was arrested for criminal intimidation and that no one was injured in the incident. The case is still under investigation. 

In similar news about public concerns, a man was recently suspected of harassing customers at a food centre. He was also reported to be directing traffic at a taxi stand with wild gestures. 

Unfortunately, police officers with their police cars were parked near the taxi stand, and the man was later arrested due to public nuisance. The case is reported to be under investigation. 

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

Singapore fintech YouTrip expands to Australia to grow further in APAC

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip, currently operating in Singapore...
Lifestyle

‘She coughed up blood’: Mother pleads for help online after daughter develops acute bronchitis from alleged neighbours’ smoke

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean mother is appealing for help online...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore fintech YouTrip expands to Australia to grow further in APAC

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip, currently operating in Singapore...

Reclaims Global to acquire freehold Serangoon building for S$38.8M

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Reclaims Global Limited announced on Monday (Dec...

‘I wake up anxious thinking of going to work’: Burnt-out employee asks if it’s ‘unreasonable’ to quit job after just six months

SINGAPORE: A young employee who has been in her...

Daughter discovers her mum is ‘being bullied into working overtime for free,’ reaches out to Singaporeans for help

SINGAPORE: A young woman is pleading for advice online...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //