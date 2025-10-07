// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Singapore News
Elderly Singaporean faints and needs to get rescued after climbing Perak cave

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A 67-year-old Singaporean man fainted while visiting Gua Perak Tong, a popular limestone cave temple and tourist spot in Perak, Malaysia. The incident happened about 200 metres from the top of the cave complex and prompted an immediate response from local firefighters.

In a Facebook post, the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Department said it received a call on Sunday (Oct 5) reporting that a man had collapsed near the top of the site.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man had already received initial treatment from medical staff and was stable and conscious. After assessing the situation, the team decided the best option was to carry him down.

Photos posted by the department showed the man’s wife and daughter walking alongside as a firefighter carried him on his back down the steep steps, with another firefighter close behind to steady the way.

He was safely brought down to flat ground and handed over to medical staff for further checks.

The department said the smooth cooperation between the medical team and firefighters helped ensure the man’s safe evacuation.

