Elderly Singaporean dies of heart attack after collapsing in JB

MALAYSIA: A 70-year-old Singaporean man collapsed and died of a heart attack by the roadside in Kluang, Johor on Thursday afternoon (31 July).

The incident occurred at around 12:55pm in front of a petrol station. According to Sin Chew Daily, the man had been staying alone at a hotel in Kluang since July 28 and was scheduled to remain there until the end of August. He was reportedly seeking treatment at a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in the area.

Kluang police confirmed that they received a call around noon alerting them to an unconscious man found at the scene. The man was later pronounced dead.

Four police officers and forensic experts rushed to the scene to investigate and initially confirmed that the deceased had no obvious external injuries Sharing that the deceased’s personal belongings were intact, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

An eyewitness said the man had been sitting alone on a portable chair he had brought with him when he appeared to suddenly feel unwell and collapsed to the ground. Bystanders immediately called for emergency assistance, but he could not be revived.

Police have classified the case as sudden death due to a heart attack.