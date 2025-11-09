Elderly man plays loud music on MRT, sparking debate: ‘Offence or just let him enjoy?’

SINGAPORE: There is a video circulating online where an elderly MRT passenger was listening to an old Mandarin song using an old-school hand-held transistor radio.

On TikTok, the post has a caption admitting that when SMRT asked the elderly commuter to lower the volume, he said, ‘music must be loud then nice’. The video did not show the intervention made by any SMRT staff, just how the elderly man listened to the loud music.

The video had garnered more than 170,000 views and more than 3,000 likes. With this, netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

One comment wondered: “I thought music disturbance in public transport is an offence?” This gained a reply from another netizen stating: “Try reading out the charges to them… but who’s going to charge him?”

Another comment suggested calling the police and charging him, given that there are rules to begin with. “Play fair… If you let him off, then forget about having rules in the first place.”

Recently, Senior Minister of State for Transport Mirali Pillai said that the Government will regulate the conduct of passengers to prevent inconsiderate behaviours such as littering, eating, drinking, and playing loud music or videos on mobile phones on public buses and at bus interchanges. People who will disobey the new rules will face penalties based on how their actions affect others. More so, there will be stricter punishment for repeat offenders.

Another netizen declared that let the elderly passenger enjoy his music. “I don’t understand why people get this. A small thing makes it so big. Let Uncle enjoy.”

A similar comment suggested that maybe the man has a problem with his hearing, and that the music could be his only companion.

“Tolerance is key, let him enjoy his MRT ride with the music that soothes his heart and soul,” one more netizen declared.

Moreover, a comment compared the situation to elderly women, stating that it is better that those who are talking loudly nonstop on the train, even though they are seated right beside each other.

“This song/music is much better than people talking loudly and the noise made by the train. It is soothing,” another comment shared.

One concluded: “That’s why SG still has a long way for quiet bus and MRT rides.”