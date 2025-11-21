// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Elderly man fined S$3,000 for placing garbage bags from his kitchen to his neighbour’s air conditioning windowsill

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An 88-year-old man was fined S$3,000 for harassing his neighbour by using a stick to drop rubbish bags from his kitchen window onto the neighbour’s air-con ledge 24 times.

The suspect now faces two court charges of violating the Protection of Harassment Act. The man admitted to one of the charges, while the other is to be considered by the judge. 

According to investigations, the suspect resided on the 11th floor of an HDB block along Margaret Drive. Due to an ongoing feud with the neighbour living directly above him, he repeatedly used a long stick to deposit the plastic bags filled with rubbish from his kitchen window onto the air-conditioning ledge.

The neighbour installed a CCTV camera to capture the elderly man in action. 

The judge’s verdict stated that the suspect’s act of harassing his neighbour was not only intimidating but also anti-social, and the culprit was fined S$3,000.

When reporters visited the HDB block, residents revealed that the affected neighbour had moved out of the unit more than a month earlier, and the flat was currently undergoing renovation. Several residents also mentioned that they had previously seen the old man knocking persistently on the unit’s door.

See also  Cigarette butt was found in a fish soup at Pasir Ris food court

In Singapore, it is illegal to deliberately cause harassment, fear, or distress to someone else. If this behaviour causes distress or fear to anyone else, it is considered an offence. 

Anyone who breaks this rule can be fined up to $5,000, and/or imprisoned for up to six months, depending on the case. 

Furthermore, the Housing and Development Board encourages neighbours to communicate with one another. Here are some tips on how to communicate with one’s neighbours effectively: 

Before having a conversation, one must choose a good time to talk to your neighbor, and don’t talk when one is angry. Moreover, plan what to say first. 

While having the conservation, stay calm and try your best to not get angry. Always be polite and discuss the issue nicely. 

After the conversation, thank your neighbor and end the conversation in a nice manner. 

