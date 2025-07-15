Elderly car driver runs over PAB rider and flees scene at Hougang

SINGAPORE: A hit-and-run accident took place on Sunday evening at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Upper Serangoon Road, involving an elderly car driver and a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider.

The police have since confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jul 13). The 23-year-old male rider of the PAB was struck while crossing at a safety island near the junction.

Dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a silver sedan speeding and attempting to make a left turn when it collided with the rider.

Footage shows the car mounting the safety island, knocking down the rider, and running over him with both front and rear wheels before continuing forward. The vehicle also struck a road sign displaying “Upper Serangoon” and finally came to a stop after hitting the traffic lights on the safety island.

The car then reversed and sped off. Police later identified the driver as a 70-year-old man, who is currently assisting with the investigation.

After being caught under the car, the rider struggled to stand up. After two attempts, he managed to stagger away from the vehicle. A passerby in white quickly came to his aid, helping him rest against a nearby traffic light pole.

The injured PAB rider was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.