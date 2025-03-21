SCOTLAND: Eilish McColgan said that she feels “numb” to the body-shaming comments on social media and cautioned against linking her to eating disorders.

The British long-distance runner pointed out the online abuse she faced after sharing a video of herself on a treadmill while training for her first London Marathon. Some of the comments implied that she was suffering from anorexia.

With this, McColgan emphasized that her body is in great shape and that equating her physique to an eating disorder can send wrong messages to young athletes.

The athlete said: “I’m numb to it now, it doesn’t affect me… The reason I call it out is so people don’t think that is how they have to look to be an ­athlete. It is dangerous for people to see ­comments like that and think that is how you have to be.”

“I am healthy, my body is healthy. Just because I have a small body frame doesn’t mean I have an eating disorder. I have people messaging me telling me they need to run so long on the treadmill each day just to balance calories and that’s just not anything like how it is.”

“I eat what I want. I’m a normal person. I got a box of doughnuts the other day because I wanted a box of doughnuts. It also detracts from people who are ­suffering from eating orders. These are serious issues,” she added.

McColgan is now intensifying her training for the London Marathon as she embarks on a new phase of her career. The 34-year-old Commonwealth champion in the 10,000m is eager to take her place at the starting line after withdrawing from last year’s race due to injury. She acknowledges that she’s venturing into uncharted territory and admitted: “It’s a new ­challenge, but it is a natural progression… It has taken me a bit longer than normal. It is just the way my career has pathed out, there is not much I can do about that.”

She also said: “I have absolutely loved my track career, and this new chapter on the road is in the early stages. It is like you are doing a new sport really. Everyone has to start somewhere and 26 miles is difficult for everyone when you first do it.”