Edwin Tong ‘magnanimously’ takes photo of WP MPs as Parliament’s 2nd session starts

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party MPs posed together for a photo which had “magnanimously” been taken by none other than Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong at the beginning of the new session of the 14th Parliament on Monday (Apr 11) after a two-week recess.

The photo, which showed the MPs dressed a little more formally than usual, was shared on social media by WP Secretary-General and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC), party chair Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) and Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC).

Assoc Prof Lim said that Mr Tong had taken the photo.

“As one might quickly gather, all current #workersparty MPs are in the photo, which means that we had the assistance of someone in taking it.

As it turns out, Minister Edwin Tong had magnanimously agreed to so, so the photo credit goes to him (we did jokingly tell him that we couldn’t really afford his rate…).”

On a more serious note, he added that the WP is now looking ahead “to wrapping up the term by ensuring that the issues we went to the polls with in 2020 get some treatment on the agenda.

As is usual in these sittings, we all dress up a little, and all branches of government—the executive, judiciary, and legislature—are present in the chamber. A little pomp to kick things off, but then it’s onward with us #makingyourvotecount.”

The nine WP MPs are Aljunied GRC’s Mr Singh, Ms Lim, Mr Leon Perera, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Muhamad Faisal Manap, who is also the party’s vice chairman; Sengkang GRC’s Assoc Prof Lim, Ms He Ting Ru, and Mr Louis Chua; and Hougang SMC’s Dennis Tan.

In the General Election of 2020, the Workers’ Party made history by winning in the then newly-formed Sengkang GRC, making it the best-performing opposition party in Singapore to date. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg