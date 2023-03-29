WP’s Faisal Manap distributes porridge during Ramadan

SINGAPORE — The Workers’ Party member of parliament for Aljunied GRC Faisal Manap and a group of well-wishers recently spread joy in the Holy month of Ramadan as they distributed porridge to the residents, as well as packages of household items. Another group took the residents to shop for groceries at a supermarket within the Kaki Bukit division.

MP Faisal and his team of volunteers in Kaki Bukit distributed free porridge during the fasting month, which started on March 26. About 200 people who turned up received two packets of porridge personally from the Workers’ Party member of parliament.

WP shared that they purchased about six tubs of piping hot beef and mutton ‘bubur’ from the legendary Hassan Rabit caterers, which were then packed by their volunteers along with some resident makciks. For those who missed it, MP Faisal and his team will be distributing the porridge again on April 2 at 4.30pm, at the side of Blk 511 hawker centre.

Posting on WP’s Aljunied GRC Facebook page, the party said that three gentlemen and their families prepared a package of daily necessities weighing almost 20kg as well as supermarket vouchers to help lighten the burden for needy families. This kind gesture from the donors benefited 21 households in Kaki Bukit on March 12.

“The kind sharing by VWOs, informal groups, and individuals go a long way to brightening up the lives of the less fortunate and is especially meaningful with Ramadan approaching. We thank one and all for their gracious generosity,” shared the Workers’ Party.

Three days later on March 15, several families in Kaki Bukit were blessed with a pre-Ramadan shopping trip sponsored by two benevolent young Chinese gentlemen. WP shared that MP Faisal was touched by these big hearted guys who were the first non-Muslim group to do a pre-Ramadan outreach at Kaki Bukit.

“And in a novel way to let them purchase what they really need. No flag, no logo, no badge – just a group of friends united by empathy, who go round SG including KB to bless others,” added WP.

Muslims in Singapore observed the start of fasting month on March 23, with Hari Raya Aidilfitri expected to fall on April 22. But there will be an official announcement on the exact date of Hari Raya by Singapore’s Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir towards the end of Ramadan.

