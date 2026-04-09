Educator deeply concerned by Education Minister’s plan to introduce AI to Primary 4 students

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Desmond Lee’s proposal to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) tools to Primary 4 pupils has drawn concern from a digital wellness educator, who warned that such moves must be evaluated beyond their potential academic benefits.

In a forum letter to The Straits Times, Ms Carol Loh Pui Wan, founder of Village Consultancy, responded to recent remarks by the Education Minister, who said AI exposure for younger students would be kept limited and closely supervised.

Speaking at The Straits Times Education Forum, Mr Lee had said, “We must equip students not just with the ability to use ‘horizontal’ AI tools, but with the depth of knowledge and judgment to use them well in ‘vertical’ applications that will be true game changers, he added.

He further revealed that AI will be introduced only at the Primary 4 level, under close supervision and “low exposure.”

Ms Loh argued that the issue should not be framed solely around improving classroom efficiency or learning outcomes. Instead, she stressed the need to consider insights from neuroscience on how children develop cognitively and emotionally.

She pointed out that children around the age of 10 are still developing key abilities such as focus, self-control, judgment, and perseverance. These foundational skills, she said, influence how they engage with learning and navigate the world around them.

Against this backdrop, Ms Loh expressed concern about the introduction of AI systems that are designed to provide rapid responses and reduce the mental effort required to complete tasks. Such features, she suggested, could pose risks to children’s development if introduced too early.

Drawing parallels with the rise of social media, she noted that safeguards for young users were implemented only after widespread adoption, leading to lasting effects on mental health, sleep patterns, attention spans, and family dynamics. She added that several countries are now moving to limit technology companies’ access to users under the age of 16.

Ms Loh also highlighted existing international recommendations, pointing to guidance issued by UNESCO in 2023. These include calls for stronger regulation of generative AI in education, protections for student data and privacy, proper teacher training, and a suggested minimum age of 13 for the use of AI tools in classrooms.

She emphasised that parents are not opposed to technology but are seeking to ensure their children’s healthy development. In this regard, she raised several questions about how AI would be implemented in schools, including what student data would be collected, how long it would be retained, and whether third-party providers would have access to it.

She also questioned how teachers would be prepared to supervise AI use effectively and whether families would be given the option to opt out if they were not ready.

Ms Loh said that before AI becomes commonplace in classrooms, parents deserve clear answers to these concerns.