Seoul — It has been confirmed by news outlet Newsen on Jun 27 with BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment that Ed Shereen will be participating in the production of BTS’s new song.

Having said that, it is not certain if the collaboration will be included in the single Butter that will be released on Jul 9. When contacted, Big Hit also said it is “difficult to confirm” whether the song will be released in Jul. It has been reported that the collaboration will be included in a new album that is scheduled to be released in the future and not in this single album, according to Allkpop.

In an earlier interview with Most Requested Live, Ed Sheeran also talked about this upcoming collaboration, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record.” He also showed his admiration and interest towards BTS, saying, “They’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

Born Feb 17, 1991, Edward Christopher Sheeran is an English singer, songwriter, record producer, musician, actor, and businessman. After first recording music in 2004, he began gaining attention through YouTube. In early 2011, Sheeran independently released the extended play, No. 5 Collaborations Project. He signed with Asylum Records the same year.

Sheeran’s debut album, + (pronounced “plus”), was released in Sept 2011 and topped the UK Albums Chart. It contained his first hit single “The A Team”. In 2012, Sheeran won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in Jul 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016) and Wings (2016). Wings were the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

/TISG

