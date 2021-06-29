Entertainment Celebrity Ed Sheeran and BTS to collaborate in new song

Ed Sheeran and BTS to collaborate in new song

I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well, he said.

BTS will be partnering up with Ed Sheeran. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — has been confirmed by news outlet Newsen on Jun 27 with ’s agency Big Hit Entertainment that Ed Shereen will be participating in the production of BTS’s new song.

Having said that, it is not certain if the collaboration will be included in the single Butter that will be released on Jul 9. When contacted, Big Hit also said it is “difficult to confirm” whether the song will be released in Jul. It has been reported that the collaboration will be included in a new album that is scheduled to be released in the and not in this single album, according to Allkpop.

In an earlier interview with Most Requested Live, Ed Sheeran also talked about this upcoming collaboration, “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record.” He also showed his admiration and interest towards BTS, saying, “They’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

Born Feb 17, 1991, Edward Christopher Sheeran is an English singer, songwriter, record producer, musician, actor, and businessman. After first recording music in 2004, he began gaining attention through YouTube. In early 2011, Sheeran independently released the extended play, No. 5 Collaborations Project. He signed with Asylum Records the same year.

- Advertisement -

Sheeran’s debut album, + (pronounced “plus”), was released in Sept 2011 and topped the UK Albums Chart. It contained his first hit single “The A Team”. In 2012, Sheeran won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, , V, and . Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in Jul 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US Billboard 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016) and Wings (2016). Wings were the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

- Advertisement -

 

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

‘Nobody more pleased than PAP’ if GRC system no longer needed: Lawrence Wong

Singapore – Finance Minister Lawrence Wong touched on Singapore's multiracial society, calling for more understanding on the preservation of cultures and traditions and the possibility of an ideal society without the need of a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) system. Mr Wong shared...
View Post
Featured News

Rebalance the interests of S’poreans – a fitting replacement of CECA: PSP on Shanmugam’s challenge to debate the issue

Singapore — Progress Singapore Party’s Kumaran Pillai took to social media to express additional comments on the ongoing CECA issue, building on the party’s stance that a rebalancing is needed to avoid another “equally unfair trade agreement.” CECA, which stands for Comprehensive...
View Post
Featured News

Man on the train says Singaporeans are jobless, asks: Why call so many Chinamen to come and work here?

Singapore -- In an expletive-filled video, a man not wearing a mask took the opportunity to scold a Minister who "never take care of Singaporeans", and aired many other of his grievances relating to jobs and his low income. The video, circulating...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent