East–West Line services between Bedok and Tampines to resume on Dec 8 — one day earlier than planned

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the East–West Line (EWL) will get some welcome relief today. Train services between Bedok and Tampines, as well as Tanah Merah and Expo, will resume today on Dec 8, 2025 from the start of service — a full day earlier than originally scheduled.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the good news after overnight works wrapped up ahead of time, bringing an end to a week of disruptions that began on Nov 29.

LTA said the team has successfully laid new tracks connecting the EWL to the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) and the newly built platform at Tanah Merah station. They also completed a full suite of safety and ultrasonic tests on the tracks, power systems and signalling, clearing the way for operations to restart safely.

With the new connection in place, EWL trains can now travel directly to and from the ECID, allowing operators to adjust service patterns more flexibly and respond more quickly during incidents.

LTA expressed deep appreciation for the more than 880 staff, including LTA engineers, public transport operators, contractors and 280 daily crowd marshals, who have been working around the clock to make the early reopening possible.

From Dec 8, commuters travelling from the west or city should also note that a new platform at Tanah Merah will open for boarding. LTA encouraged commuters to look out for its explainer videos to understand the updated arrangements.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time,” LTA said, adding that “reliability is a journey”.

What commuters are asking and saying

The early reopening sparked active discussion online. One commuter wanted clarity on what comes next, asking: “Are the platform arrangements permanent going forward or a work in progress?”

Others simply expressed their appreciation for how quickly the teams worked: “Fantastic massive effort taking care of us while on this project,” while another netizen complimented the LTA for a “Job well done!”

For many regular EWL travellers, getting their full line back one day early is a small but welcome win. This also serves as a reminder of the huge amount of behind-the-scenes work that keeps Singapore’s rail system running.

