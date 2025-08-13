// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Photo: Facebook/Dubai Mallathon
Sports
2 min.Read

Dubai runners conquer the heat at the government-backed ‘Mallathon’ event

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

The Dubai government initiated a Dubai ‘Mallathon’, a month-long event where popular shopping areas in the country are turned into indoor running routes for the entire month of August. 

Nine shopping malls in Dubai, including the huge Dubai Mall, are expected to open as early as 7:00 a.m. to let people walk and run inside. This is a way for people to stay fit by being able to exercise despite the intense heat of Dubai’s summer season. 

Every weekday, those who want to exercise can walk or run at their own pace. However, on weekends, the Mallathon officially hosts races of different distances–2.5km, 5km, and 10km. These come with medals, prizes, and many more awards for the winners. 

Fawzia Faridoon, Dubai Sports Council’s head of community events, expressed: “The response from all classes of society has been overwhelming.” 

On social media, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, also shared the launch of the Dubai Mallathon, stating that it is aligned with Dubai’s Social Agenda 33, which places health and wellbeing at the core of people’s daily lives. 

See also  Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray ended their coaching partnership after only six months

“Today, we launched the ‘Dubai Mallathon’ – an initiative that transforms shopping malls across the city into indoor fitness tracks, encouraging the Dubai community to stay active comfortably and safely during morning hours throughout August… As a new community initiative launched from Dubai’s malls, it’s a simple idea with a powerful goal: bringing healthy, active living into familiar everyday spaces,” the post read.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on this new initiative. One netizen declared: “Love this! Turning malls into fitness tracks is such a smart and fun way to make staying active easy and accessible for everyone. Dubai is setting the bar high for community wellness.” 

See also  F1 2026 calendar revealed: Madrid joins the grid, Imola dropped

Another commented that it is an excellent step to make exercising easier for people. There is also a response stating that the leaders of the country do not only care about infrastructural development, but also about the well-being of their countrymen as well. 

One more netizen commended the initiative by the government and remarked: “I am always overwhelmed by what great ideas you can live your life in Dubai. People and health always come first. It’s really a fantastic idea that I’m sure a lot of people will use. Well done!” 

Indeed, the Mallathon offers a great alternative for people who still want to stay fit and healthy without being stressed off by the soaring temperatures of outdoor exercises. 

Know more about the Dubai Mallathon here

