Drug syndicates turn to cryptocurrency and shell companies to evade law enforcement, say police

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

KUALA LUMPUR: Networks engaged in illegal acts have become heavily tech-savvy. They apply cryptocurrency and hide behind shell companies to conceal their earnings from drug trafficking, say Malaysian police.

According to Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, director of the Federal Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), these ever-changing manoeuvres are outmatching conventional anti-money laundering strategies. This makes it more difficult for authorities to chase the money trail, he said, reported NST.

“Digital assets offer anonymity, borderless mobility, and decentralisation. This makes it much harder for conventional banking oversight to detect illegal flows,” Hussein said.

Hussein noted that syndicates are now layering drug profits through multiple cryptocurrency wallets. They use creativity when conducting their businesses, such as engaging various types of mixers to conceal business dealings or disguise transfers as apparently lawful business ventures. These complex tactics seriously hinder law enforcement’s ability to trace assets.

Shell companies—fake or inactive firms that funnel illicit funds—add another level of complexity. “They hide beneficial ownership, provide legal cover, and slow down investigations,” Hussein explained. “This creates major obstacles for enforcement.”

The rise of borderless, decentralised financial tools makes cross-border cooperation more important than ever.

“Strong international cooperation is essential,” Hussein emphasised. “These transactions rarely stay within one jurisdiction. Without real-time intelligence sharing between countries, criminals will keep taking advantage of oversight gaps.”

In response, Malaysia is increasing collaboration with international enforcement bodies and financial intelligence units.

“We cannot fight this alone,” he said. “The speed and complexity of these financial tactics demand a joint effort.”

Hussein added that the NCID is actively improving its investigative abilities to tackle the challenges of digital financial crime. “Our priority is to adjust and stay ahead of these changing threats,” he said.

As criminals continue to take advantage of the digital landscape, Malaysian authorities are committed to remaining in the fight, both domestically and with global partners.

