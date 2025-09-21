Drivers take note: Intermittent full road closure along Jalan Gereja, Johor Bahru from Sept 22 to Oct 10

SINGAPORE: If you are planning to drive into Johor Bahru over the next few weeks, here’s something to take note of. From September 22 to October 10, 2025, there will be an intermittent full road closure along Jalan Gereja to facilitate machine mobilisation works, concreting works and other RTS Link–related construction.

The closure will take place daily from 10:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for a duration of 18 days. During this time, a stretch of around 60 metres on Jalan Gereja will be closed.

What this means for road users

Motorists coming from Jalan Md Noor will need to make a U-turn to Jalan Abdullah Ibrahim, Jalan Trus and Jalan Sulaiman to continue their journey towards Jalan Wong Ah Fook. The diversion is clearly marked in the traffic plan with green arrows to help guide drivers.

Drivers are advised to follow the traffic signage and the instructions of traffic controllers who will be on site to manage the flow during the closure.

Why this matters for Singaporeans

For many Singaporeans, Johor Bahru is a regular weekend getaway, whether for food, shopping or family visits. Jalan Gereja sits close to JB Sentral, an area often used by travellers entering from the Causeway. Even though the closure is only at night, those making late trips across the border or heading home after supper may need to plan a little extra time into their journeys.

With the RTS Link works progressing, these short-term inconveniences are expected to be a part of the norm, all for the sake of the bigger picture: improving connectivity between Singapore and Johor in the years to come. In the meantime, if you are heading across the Causeway during these hours, keep an eye out for the diversions, follow the signs and factor in a possible detour.

Featured image by SMRT (for illustration purposes only)