‘Drivers helped build this company, and now… drivers no longer partners?’ — PHV drivers react to Grab investing in WeRide to bring robotaxis to Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Step aside, human drivers. Your new colleague doesn’t need sleep, snacks, or small talk.

Grab, Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing juggernaut and reigning superapp, has just made a Press Release announcement of a strategic equity investment in Chinese autonomous driving giant WeRide. The move, also revealed in a joint announcement reported by Tech in Asia, is aimed at rolling out Level 4 robotaxis and autonomous shuttles across Southeast Asia — and possibly reshaping urban transport as we know it.

That’s the future knocking. Robotaxis. In Southeast Asia. The region that’s famous for chaotic traffic, street food stalls in the fast lane, and grabby Grab drivers (pun intended).

What’s level 4 autonomy?

Level 4 means the vehicle can drive itself without human input — in specific conditions or geofenced areas. No driver’s hands. No nervous brake-pumping. Just sensors, software, and sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI). Think Tesla, but with less hype and hopefully fewer exploding batteries.

According to WeRide’s CEO, Dr. Tony Han, their vision is ambitious: “WeRide’s vision for Southeast Asia is to deploy thousands of Robotaxis across the region, through a progressive rollout aligned with local regulations and societal readiness.”

And who better to partner with than Grab, whose app is already embedded into the daily life of millions from Singapore to Jakarta?

But are Southeast Asia’s roads ready for it, anyway?

While WeRide has proven itself in China and the Middle East, Southeast Asia presents a unique challenge — and perhaps a reality check for any AI-driven vehicle.

The potholes have personalities. Motorbikes don’t obey lanes. And crossing pedestrians, sometimes they don’t even walk — they glide between cars like action movie stars.

But Grab seems confident. “We look forward to working with WeRide to extensively test their vehicles across diverse Southeast Asian environments,” Tan said.

And if those tests pass, you might be hailing your next ride in Singapore or Malaysia only to be greeted by… well, no one, except for a screen and a robotic voice.

Not all PHV drivers are on board (literally or figuratively) with the idea, though

Reactions among current Grab drivers have been… mixed. In the Professional PHV Drivers Singapore group, comments ranged from sceptical to savage:

“If SEA governments are smart, don’t let them come in. Don’t create unemployment like what China is facing now,” warned one.

“Robotaxi… Grab takes 100% fare… pays tax to the government… this will be the future. It’s only a matter of time…” another made a reminding statement.

“Drivers helped build this company, and now… Cross the bridge and dismantle it,” read one frustrated comment.

And another, probably in fear of what the future holds for PHV drivers, nervously asked: “Are drivers no longer partners?”

It’s clear that while Grab is painting a picture of coexistence between man and machine, some drivers feel they’re being left at the kerb.

When superapp and superbrain join forces…

Grab’s investment is set to close by the first half of 2026, pending all the usual due diligence and timing preferences from WeRide. But beyond the money, this partnership is all about tech and traction.

Together, the two companies plan to:

Integrate WeRide’s AV tech into Grab’s ride-hailing network

Collaborate on fleet management, dispatch, routing, and remote monitoring

Train and upskill Grab’s driver-partners for new high-value roles in the AV sector (translation: not firing them… if they’re willing to upgrade themselves)

According to Grab CEO Anthony Tan: “We believe AVs can complement our driver network and be deployed in cities with significant driver shortages.”

That’s corporate speak for: “We’re not replacing you… We’re augmenting you.” (This is the part you still get nervous glances from human drivers.)

The big picture: Why does this matter if it works… or not

Autonomous vehicles aren’t just about tech innovation — they’re about how societies evolve around it. Grab’s move is part of a global trend, but its implementation in the diverse, developing, and sometimes unpredictable cities of Southeast Asia will be a true litmus test.

If it works, robotaxis could:

Reduce accidents (no more road rage or sleepy drivers)

Provide 24/7 access in underserved areas

Ease the pressure from driver shortages

Create new jobs in AV maintenance, fleet ops, and supervision

But if it flops, expect traffic chaos… and similar viral TikToks again.

From MOU to major milestone

If this sounds sudden, it’s not. The deal builds upon a March 2025 Memorandum of Understanding, where both companies agreed to explore AVs’ feasibility in the region. Less than a year later, that idea has gone from handshake to headline.

Behind the scenes: A whole lot of geeky integration

The Grab–WeRide collaboration is not just a front-end show of flashy AVs. Under the hood, it’s a full-stack marriage of hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure. The partnership will work on:

Dispatch & Routing: Matching cars with riders using AI, not fingers

Matching cars with riders using AI, not fingers Uptime Maximisation: Charging, maintaining, and keeping those bots rolling

Charging, maintaining, and keeping those bots rolling Safety Performance: Because dodging street animals and unpredictable GrabFood riders takes skill

Because dodging street animals and unpredictable GrabFood riders takes skill Remote Monitoring: Teleoperations to handle emergencies when a robot doesn’t know what to do

Teleoperations to handle emergencies when a robot doesn’t know what to do Customer Support: Because even AI needs help when it ends up in the wrong neighbourhood

Because even AI needs help when it ends up in the wrong neighbourhood Human Upskilling: Through WeRide’s AV training programs and GrabAcademy’s career modules

In short, this isn’t just a pilot project — it’s a long game to redefine what “ride-hailing” means in the age of AI.

So what happens next?

The road ahead is long (and full of roadblocks), but with this investment, Grab and WeRide are officially driving in the same direction. And whether you’re a tech geek, a nervous driver, or just someone who hates small talk during a ride, the future of mobility in Southeast Asia just got a major update.

So for now, buckle up — or don’t, your next autonomous car ride might just do that for you.

In other news, unlike robotaxis—which don’t take things personally or throw a tantrum over passengers’ air-conditioning requests—one human PHV driver did otherwise.

When his passenger asked to “increase the air-con,” the driver, clearly not in the mood for thermostat diplomacy, snapped with a sharp: “Go ahead and get out!”

Let’s just say: AI may lack emotions or feelings, but at least it won’t yell at you.

Catch the full real-life PHV drama over here: ‘Get out! Get out! This is my car; I’m asking you to get out!’ — Tada driver ejects passenger for asking to ‘increase air-con speed’