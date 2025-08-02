// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Photo: TT screengrab/tiktoking_var0nn
‘Get out! Get out! This is my car, I’m asking you to get out!’ — Tada driver ejects passenger for asking to ‘increase air-con speed’

By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: In the ever-evolving saga of ride-hailing dramas in Singapore, a new clip has emerged where a simple request for cooler air ended with a chilling command to “get out!”

A Tada driver recently became the subject of a complaint in a TikTok video that surfaced of him demanding a passenger alight—simply because the passenger had asked him to “increase the air-con speed.”

The video, which has since racked up over 22,000 views, kicks off with the passenger calmly asking: “So you will not increase the air-con for us?” But any hope for a breezy resolution was quickly snuffed out. The driver—clearly not in the mood for thermostat negotiations—responded with a sharp: “Go ahead and get out!”

The tension escalated as the passenger stood his ground, replying: “I will not get out.” But the driver wasn’t about to be outdone.

“Get out! Get out! I will not fetch you! This is my car, I’m asking you to get out!”

The passenger then issued: “I will put this on social media,” to which the driver, totally unfazed, responded with: “Go ahead.”

Tada’s response

Responding to a media query by Stomp, Tada confirmed they were aware of the incident and had launched an internal investigation. A company spokesperson said:

“Following our investigation, we have refunded the rider his trip fare. We take such matters seriously and remain committed to working closely with our driver-partners to ensure a positive and respectful environment and ecosystem.”

It seems that Tada stopped short of confirming whether disciplinary action was taken against the driver in this statement, but the refund suggests the platform has taken some form of action.

So, who controls the car climate?

While this wasn’t quite a punch-up or door slam heard around the island, the episode adds fuel to the ongoing debate about passenger-driver dynamics in ride-hailing culture.

Who decides on the car temperature? Is the passenger always right? Or should the driver—who owns the vehicle and pays the petrol—get final say over the fan speed?

How to have a drama-free ride…

Let’s face it: asking for a cooler breeze shouldn’t require the courage of a UN negotiator. But maybe there’s something to be said for tone, timing, and tact. The way we ask matters—especially when someone else is behind the wheel.

And for drivers, a little patience can go a long way. A kind response may have been enough to keep this trip drama-free and off TikTok.

But alas, here we are. Welcome to the age where every ride could turn into viral content, and every conversation might end up with public votes on who’s right and who needs a chill pill.

Best way to keep cool

Whether you’re a PHV driver or a passenger, here’s a gentle reminder: Sometimes, the best way to keep cool isn’t by adjusting the air-con. It’s by managing the temperature of our own inner climate; our temper, to be precise.

And if things heat up again, there’s always Grab, ComfortDelGro, or the ancient art of just walking.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, another TikTok video also recently went viral, showing a Grab car driver and his passenger locked in a heated argument over small change.

The passenger handed over a RM50 bill. The driver had no change. This then led into the realm of awkward silence, followed by finger-pointing, raised voices, and eventually, a call to Grab’s hotline to save the day.

Read about what happened next in this fiery exchange Grab-ride drama over here: ‘I don’t have small change, you go and change lah!’ — GrabCar driver and passenger argue over who should go find loose change for RM50

