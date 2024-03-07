International

Doritos fires trans activist Samantha Hudson after major backlash from conservatives world wide 

ByAsir F

March 7, 2024
doritos-fires-trans-activist-samantha-hudson-after-major-backlash-from-conservatives-world-wide 

doritos

Conservatives have added Doritos to their growing boycott list, joining the ranks of Bud Light, Target, and Disney. Despite Doritos’ swift response to the controversy, it remains uncertain if conservatives will pardon the brand. Questions arise regarding Doritos’ marketing strategy and whether thorough research was conducted on their chosen spokesperson. 

Moreover, with tensions high and consumer loyalty at stake, the chips company faces mounting pressure to address concerns and regain favor with the conservative market.

Fox Business states, the short promo, titled “Crunch Talks,” was posted Sunday and removed Monday. Doritos clarified it wasn’t part of a broader brand campaign. A company spokesperson disclosed that Hudson’s past controversial remarks led to termination. 

Furthermore, Hudson has previously made contentious statements on capitalism, family structure, and child sexual abuse. Despite an apology for past tweets, reports of Hudson’s remarks resurfaced, prompting scrutiny from political commentators and a boycott call by some. Bud Light faced similar controversy, highlighting ongoing challenges for parent company PepsiCo.

Doritos fires trans activist Samantha Hudson after backlash 

 

Furthermore, conservatives feel that they’re sorry because they got caught. They’re not genuinely sorry for the entire situation. This sentiment is reflected through out X regarding this matter. In addition to this, X users found the marketing department of the brand to be not that bright for letting someone with a distasteful past to represent them. 

However, there are users who have empathy for the company citing that just because they’re worth billions does not mean they’re fully staffed. Some feel that their marketing department may not have been filled with as many people as most might think. Regardless, fully screening through talents and their past actions may not be as easy as some may think. 

Read More News

Obama’s previous stance was for strong border security, conservatives asking what happened to Democrats? 

The post Doritos fires trans activist Samantha Hudson after major backlash from conservatives world wide  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Condo security guard throws customer’s bubble tea order on the floor when placed outside guardhouse by delivery rider

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Couple spent S$60K to save their pet dog and had to sell off their HDB flat to pay their debts; Singaporeans express concern

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

DPM Gan Kim Yong calls for upskilling and productivity-led growth as Singapore’s labour force is expected to slow down

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

Customer shocked to find a human tooth in mooncake, triggering police to investigate the chain’s food safety practices

September 18, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.