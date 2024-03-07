doritos-fires-trans-activist-samantha-hudson-after-major-backlash-from-conservatives-world-wide 

Conservatives have added Doritos to their growing boycott list, joining the ranks of Bud Light, Target, and Disney. Despite Doritos’ swift response to the controversy, it remains uncertain if conservatives will pardon the brand. Questions arise regarding Doritos’ marketing strategy and whether thorough research was conducted on their chosen spokesperson.

Moreover, with tensions high and consumer loyalty at stake, the chips company faces mounting pressure to address concerns and regain favor with the conservative market.

Fox Business states, the short promo, titled “Crunch Talks,” was posted Sunday and removed Monday. Doritos clarified it wasn’t part of a broader brand campaign. A company spokesperson disclosed that Hudson’s past controversial remarks led to termination.

Furthermore, Hudson has previously made contentious statements on capitalism, family structure, and child sexual abuse. Despite an apology for past tweets, reports of Hudson’s remarks resurfaced, prompting scrutiny from political commentators and a boycott call by some. Bud Light faced similar controversy, highlighting ongoing challenges for parent company PepsiCo.

Doritos fires trans activist Samantha Hudson after backlash

They only parted ways because they got caught.

Not good enough for me. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 5, 2024

Furthermore, conservatives feel that they’re sorry because they got caught. They’re not genuinely sorry for the entire situation. This sentiment is reflected through out X regarding this matter. In addition to this, X users found the marketing department of the brand to be not that bright for letting someone with a distasteful past to represent them.

You’d think so. I think we give these big brands too much credit. I don’t think there is a whole lot of talent working in their marketing departments. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2024

However, there are users who have empathy for the company citing that just because they’re worth billions does not mean they’re fully staffed. Some feel that their marketing department may not have been filled with as many people as most might think. Regardless, fully screening through talents and their past actions may not be as easy as some may think.

