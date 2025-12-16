// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Don’t bring your uncivilised culture to Singapore!’ says S’porean after rented bicycles overcrowded a bus stop

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media out of frustration with people who have been renting bikes in a certain area in Singapore. In a post from last week on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group, the man lamented that the people who had left the bikes are “educated but with poor, shallow character!“

He added that at the bus stop at Mellville Park, there were so many bicycles that had been left behind in front of the bus stop that it obstructed the sitting areas.

“Don’t bring your uncivilised culture to Singapore!” he added, inviting members of the public to see for themselves during morning and evening rush hours who park their rented bikes there. In the photo he added to his post, there were indeed dozens of bikes parked in front of and beside the bus stop, hardly allowing anyone to sit there and wait for the bus.

595921883 122187332042571251 1420745656935402118 n e1765856236676
FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Many commenters on his post agreed with him, also seemingly tired of such incidents.

See also  Netizen thanks Grab driver for kind gesture to help him break fast for Ramadan

“That is not even a bike parking spot, a Facebook user wrote.

One wrote, however, that the post author should be glad that there are no grocery stores nearby, otherwise it would be push trolleys instead of bicycles that would be left behind at the bus stop.

Another commentator said that this was just one of the many problems Singapore has today, which include burning joss and the noise from Pickleball games, and wondered what the mayors could do about it.

However, a group member chimed in to say, “The system of renting a bike and dumping it at the nearest place of your choice and convenience results in most commuters leaving them either near a bus stop or train station. Cannot blame the character because they are not doing anything ‘wrong.’ It’s a place of convenience where, unfortunately, as a clutter of other bikes gathers. Next, you will see double piling and stacking… until the system is corrected by maybe allotment via app. The app will tell u how many can park where, but this will affect their business. Then maybe authority steps in. Then the business is also affected.”

See also  KFC customer finds used gloves inside Zinger box

Other commenters were stricter, recommending what penalties can and should be meted out.

LTA should issue a warning and fine the condo management, also. Get them to educate their tenants,” one wrote.

Others familiar with the area said that they’ve noticed it’s mostly foreigners who do this, but added that bike rental companies should have enough places to park. /TISG

 

 

 

