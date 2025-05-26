‘Don’t blame the driver for your selfishness’ — Gojek driver slams passenger who gave him a 1-star review

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After a woman left a negative review, a Gojek driver took to social media, writing, “Don’t blame the driver for your selfishness.”

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday morning (May 26), a group member named Ks Law, who drives for Gojek, addressed a female passenger who had left a negative review for him, saying that he had been “very impolite with his comments.”

On May 24, Mr Law had apparently picked up the woman and her companion after taking a bike ride, leaving them all sweaty and wetting the seats in his vehicle.

“To the female passenger: Yes, in our industry, we have to accept all passengers, but that doesn’t mean the next passenger can accept wet, sweaty seats. Don’t blame the driver for your selfishness. From the time you got on the bus to the time you got off, I just said the seat was wet, and you said you would clean it for me? Did you really do it? Don’t be a third-rate citizen in a world-class country. Isn’t our poor service attitude caused by your behavior?” he wrote.

Mr Law also posted a screenshot that showed that the passengers had taken a 12.49-kilometre ride in his vehicle that lasted 38 minutes from East Coast Parkway to Hougang Street.

The woman, who gave Mr Law a one-star review, wrote that he “was very impolite with his comments, such as ‘you are very sweaty’ and ‘you made my seat wet’ as my friend and I just finished cycling. I feel that as a driver, he/she has to be prepared to pick up all kinds of customers.”

Many netizens commenting on the post sided with the Gojek driver, saying he had been gracious for even taking on the passengers.

“I wouldn’t even pick them in the first place. This driver is so nice and kind already to pick you up despite your smell, and not to mention maybe your dirty bicycle, which dirtied the back boot. This world is becoming unkind, and they just want to complain,” one wrote.

“These kinds of passengers are super selfish,” wrote another.

One simply wrote, “Driver is right.”

“Yes, sweaty passengers definitely need to be more self-aware. It also says so much about oneself with that self-entitled behaviour,” a commenter chimed in.

Another suggested, “Just let them get out and then take photos… Bodily fluids can claim cleaning fees… Passenger wanna play, you also must know how to play… Let her get the bill from Gojek, then she will learn…”

The Independent Singapore has contacted Mr Law for further comments or updates. /TISG

