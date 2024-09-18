Domodachi featuring Little Simz: BTS’s RM cements the record for youngest Korean artist with 229 KOMCA credits

KOREA: BTS leader RM has reached a remarkable achievement by earning 229 KOMCA credits, making him the youngest and most credited Korean artist, as reported by PINKVILLA.

His latest milestone comes after releasing the track Domodachi featuring British rapper Little Simz, part of his 2024 album Right Place, Wrong Person.

The song’s title creatively merges Japanese and English words, translating to “thanks, friend,” though the lyrics suggest a sarcastic tone about superficial relationships.

RM’s sharp wordplay and introspective themes address people who only engage with him for personal gain, and Little Simz’s energetic verse complements the track’s message perfectly.

Despite fulfilling his mandatory military service, RM remains active in the public eye and his musical career. He was recently seen with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a Chuseok visit to the 15th Infantry Division, further demonstrating his role as a national figure.

Artistic journey

RM’s artistic journey hasn’t slowed down. He recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on Neva Play, showcasing his versatility and global influence. The track blends RM’s unique rap style with Megan’s bold energy, impressing fans worldwide.

Additionally, RM is preparing to release a documentary titled RM: Right People, Wrong Place at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, offering an intimate look into the creation of his second solo album and life before his enlistment.

RM, alongside fellow BTS member V, also made history as the only Asian artist recognized in the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll.

Leader of BTS

RM (Kim Nam-joon) is the leader of the world-renowned South Korean boy group BTS. Known for his exceptional rapping skills, songwriting talent, and intelligence, RM has played a significant role in BTS’s global success.

As the leader, RM guides and motivates the other members. He is also the main rapper, known for his fluent English and powerful delivery.