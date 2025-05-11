‘Do you check your helper’s luggage on her last day of employment?’ — Maid’s employer seeks advice

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to seek advice on a potentially sensitive practice when a domestic helper leaves her role.

Posting anonymously on Reddit’s Ask Singapore forum on Saturday (May 10), she asked fellow employers, “Do you check your helper’s luggage or belongings on her last day of employment?”

The employer explained in her post that her helper would be ending her employment in a few days and that she had been advised to inspect the helper’s bags and boxes before departure to prevent possible theft.

Hoping to hear from more experienced employers, she asked whether such checks are standard practice, and if anyone had ever regretted not conducting one.

“Better to be safe than regret it when it’s too late…”

In the comments, the majority of employers urged her to take the advice seriously and inspect her helper’s belongings before she leaves.

To illustrate the importance of this precaution, one commenter shared a cautionary tale involving her relative.

“My relative’s helper baked a cake to bring home, and she forgot to bring it to the airport,” they wrote. “[The helper] went berserk at the airport despite the employer trying to calm her down and buying her cakes from the airport for the helper’s relatives. When they went home later and cut the cake, they found the relative’s mum’s gold necklaces inside.”

Another shared, “Yes, make sure you do. One of my previous maids took almost all my gold and diamonds, and I was only aware of it after she left. And my son-in-law runs a maid agency; he has so many theft stories discovered before the maid leaves. Do it.”

Some employers also acknowledged that although it might feel uncomfortable or awkward, taking this step can help prevent potential issues down the line.

One said, “Just check, bah. Better to be safe than regret it when it’s too late. It’s hard to locate the person once they’ve gone back home. You can be nice about it, such as saying it’s just for security purposes, and then give her a gift or treat her to a meal and thank her for her service after the inspection.”

Is it necessary to check a helper’s belongings before she leaves?

While the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) doesn’t require employers to check a migrant domestic worker’s (MDW) belongings before she leaves, some employers still choose to do so as a safety measure.

That said, MOM’s official requirements focus more on ensuring a smooth and fair departure. Employers must make sure the helper has a valid passport, has received all outstanding salary, and has agreed to her travel plans in writing. This includes details like connecting flights and layover times, along with enough money for the journey. Employers also need to buy her an air ticket and cover any transport costs to the nearest international airport to her hometown.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)