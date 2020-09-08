“Do join us”: PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock invites Singaporeans to online session

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Progress Singapore Party (PSP) leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock, in a plug for the party’s continuing online initiative, has expressed his appreciation for the platform that enables him to engage Singaporeans.

The PSP on Aug 30 posted about an online event that it holds on the first Monday of every month. The digital poster announced a Meet The People: Online Edition session on Monday (Sept 7) via the online video conference platform, Zoom.

The conference will be the venue for a discussion on employment matters, an issue that the Covid-19 pandemic has magnified in Singapore.

Join our virtual session conducted the 1st Monday every month at 8pm. The next upcoming event will be on 7th Sep! Should… Posted by PSP West Coast on Saturday, 29 August 2020

The PSP gave the People’s Action Party (PAP) a run for its money in the recent General Election when they went head-to-head in the battleground of West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

West Coast GRC gave Singapore the closest fight in the elections, with the PAP winning 51.69% and the PSP 48.31% of the vote there. As the PSP had the best result among the losing opposition parties, it was able to nominate two members of its team in the West Coast contest — Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa — as Non-Constituency MPs.

However, despite the loss, the PSP took it in its stride. After the results were announced, Dr Tan said: “I am actually quite proud of that performance. I think it is a beginning of a new chapter for PSP and I think the movement that I created will grow. We aren’t too deterred by this disappointment because I think the team that I have built will go further in the next election. I told them, I told my men, sometimes, you get defeated once but next round we will come back.”

Now, the party is adapting to the socially-distant Covid-19 world, by conducting online sessions wherein the party reaches out to and engages with Singaporeans. In a recent Facebook post, Dr Tan plugged the online poster and expressed his excitement and gratitude over the platform, with which he and fellow PSP members can transcend borders and reach out to the people. “The work continues and it is a privilege to continue to press in and stand for the people,” he said.

The work continues and it is a privilege to continue to press in and stand for the people. Meet the People sessions are held every 1st Monday of the month. Do join us. Posted by Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Wednesday, 2 September 2020