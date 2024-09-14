Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

ByLydia Koh

September 14, 2024
KOREA: The romance between Jung In Sun and Super Junior’s Choi Siwon is about to intensify in the upcoming episodes of TV Chosun’s “DNA Lover,” as reported by Soompi.

“DNA Lover” is a romantic comedy featuring Jung In Sun as Han So Jin, a genetic researcher who has struggled through numerous failed relationships.

While trying to find her ideal partner using DNA testing, she encounters a kind and caring obstetrician named Shim Yeon Woo (Choi Siwon).

Photo: Instagram/TV Chosun

Spoilers ahead

In previous episodes, Shim Yeon Woo, doubtful of love and fate, shared a kiss with Han So Jin, who believes DNA can reveal true love. This kiss marked the beginning of their relationship, signaling the start of their unique and quirky romance.

Fresh preview stills from the upcoming episode of the drama show Yeon Woo, and So Jin going on a date at a drive-in theatre. During the movie, they exchange affectionate glances, growing closer to each other.

However, the situation takes a funny twist when So Jin’s car seat reclines unexpectedly, putting the two characters in a hilariously awkward yet intimate position.

Heart-fluttering moments

The production team hinted at more exciting moments to come, saying, “The quirky and unconventional romance between Choi Siwon and Jung In Sun is sure to captivate the audience. Look forward to the whimsical, heart-fluttering moments that will make you smile.”

Choi Siwon is a prominent South Korean singer, actor, model, and songwriter, best known as a member of the popular boy group Super Junior. His charismatic personality, striking visuals, and impressive acting skills have made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

As a member of Super Junior, Siwon has contributed to numerous hit songs and albums and has performed on stages worldwide. His powerful vocals and captivating stage presence have captivated fans around the globe.

The next episode of “DNA Lover” will air on Sept 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

