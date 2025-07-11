Djokovic or Sinner? Experts split on who’s the favourite for Wimbledon semi-final

John McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, has stated why Novak Djokovic holds an advantage over Jannik Sinner as they prepare to compete against each other in a thrilling Wimbledon semifinal match. However, former British number one Tim Henman disagrees with McEnroe, considering Sinner as the favourite to move forward to the finals of the competition.

Recently, Djokovic fought his way from a set down to defeat Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. At 38 years old, Djokovic aims to claim a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title, and also a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Meanwhile, Sinner secured a straight-sets victory over Ben Shelton to move forward in the competition. He aims to secure his first Wimbledon championship, following his three Grand Slam titles.

In their previous matches, Sinner defeated Djokovic in straight sets on his way to the French Open final last month. Regardless of this result, McEnroe still believes that Djokovic is the slight favourite going into their rematch.

McEnroe admitted to BBC One: “Wimbledon is Novak’s best chance to win another slam, absolutely… He understands the nuances of this court better than anyone.”

The former athlete also acknowledged that Djokovic has lapses in his play. He added: “It’s only Alcaraz with his A-game that has figured out a way to dismantle him and show everything that he’s human. There’s a bit of uncertainty with Djokovic’s body and his stomach… I’m not sure what’s going on there, but I’ve never seen a player ice their stomach during a match before.”

Despite Sinner’s win back then, McEnroe stated that Djokovic excels at this tournament: “He’s [Djokovic] had a great looking draw so far, but Sinner beat him in the French and started outplaying him… But on this court, you would say this is Sinner’s least favourite and Novak’s best at this point, so that makes it a real toss-up, maybe even a slight edge in Novak’s favour.”

However, Tim Henman holds a different view from McEnroe and believes that Sinner is the one more likely to reach the finals.

At this year’s Wimbledon, Sinner won his first three matches easily without losing a set. Although he looked like he might lose to Grigor Dimitrov, Dimitrov had to stop playing because of an injury. Sinner, despite an elbow injury during that match, won his next match against Shelton in straight sets.

Henman stated: “I think Sinner goes into that match as the favourite… They know each other’s games so well. It’s going to boil down to those details and moments. It’s a mouth-watering semi-final. It’s such an exciting match to look forward to.”