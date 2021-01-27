DJ-turned-frontline worker Jade Rasif gets Covid vaccine, posts about procedure

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Former DJ Jade Rasif is saying goodbye to Covid.

Ms Rasif, who started working on the frontlines as a health worker last year, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan 25) to post all about her experience in getting vaccinated for Covid-19.

She wrote that she was “getting vaccinated along with the rest of the frontline staff” and offered to talk her followers “through the process.”

But before that, she bid the infection goodbye in her inimitable style.

“Bye Covid, you stupid b***** that nobody misses.”

Her next post showed her holding a sheaf of papers containing information about the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, along with her vaccination form.

And then, as she promised, she listed the steps in getting a vaccine.

- Advertisement -

The first step, she wrote, was to register. And for this, one needs an ID as well as proof that they’re scheduled for the vaccine. “Like a screenshot or letter,” she wrote.

Next came the actual shot.

“Step 2: you go in a private little booth area and get your shot.”

This was followed by a 30-minute observation period in a specific area. This is done after the vaccine is administered in case a person suffers from immediate adverse reactions. Vaccination centers have medical staff on standby in case this happens.

“My total time: 40 minutes,” Ms Rasif wrote.

She added that getting the vaccine was painless, and explained why.

“Okay so pain level: 0.

Singapore uses SILICONE COATED needles = it glides in your skin. This is one of the smallest needles we have (25 gauge) less than half of a millimeter. MUCH smaller than what I use to draw blood. The amount injected is minuscule.”

She then promised to update followers if she experienced any side effects.

By Wednesday morning, however, Ms Rasif posted another IG story, writing that she had been vomiting all night. “Send help,” she wrote, “temperature 37.3.” She added a small photo of herself clutching her head as if in pain.

While the most common side effect suffered by those who have received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is what is known as “site reaction,” or mild swelling or tenderness of the skin where the injection was administered, some people have experienced fatigue, headache and muscle pain after their shot as well.

A report from last month also says that an even smaller number of people have suffered from fever, chills or joint pain.

We hope that Ms Rasif will feel better soon!

The former DJ announced in August of last year that she had been working at the Covid-19 frontlines for four months.

The news came as a surprise to many, since Ms Rasif had only told a few friends about her career change.

However, she went public on August 6 by posting a photo of herself in protective gear and an N-95 mask.

She wrote, “I started as a volunteer in April because back then our healthcare sector needed the manpower ASAP. Now that things are finally stable (kudos to everyone for playing their part 😍) I’ve stayed on full time because it’s fulfilling to feel valued and respected in the workplace.”

/TISG

Read also: Jade Rasif loves being on the Covid-19 frontlines, with N95 mask and more

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: