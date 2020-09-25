DJ Jade Rasif’s post on Parti Liyani recirculates

- Advertisement -

A Facebook post written by influencer and DJ Jade Rasif on facts of the Parti Liyani case earlier this month made its way around social media once again.

The post was re-circulated after Ms Parti took to court on Wednesday (Sep 23) to seek disciplinary proceedings against the prosecutors in her case.

According to a CNA report Mr Anil Balchandani, the lawyer for Ms Parti attended a pre-trial conference in the High Court against representatives from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for an originating summons to seek disciplinary proceedings against legal service officers.

The two deputy public prosecutors who dealt with Ms Parti’s trial are Mr Tan Wee Hao, and Ms Tan Yanying.

If successful, there may be proceedings to determine if there was any misconduct by the prosecutors.

At the beginning of her Facebook post written on September 6, Ms Rasif put a disclaimer: “Trigger warning: this will p*** you off”, she wrote.

In her post, she outlined 13 facts that included: “1. Stolen Bedsheet : Karl Liew claimed he bought the bedsheet from habitat in the UK for 500$. Parti claims she bought the sheets from Ikea for $49. Bedsheets had an IKEA tag on them 🙂

2. Clothes: Karl Liew claims tshirts cost 150$ each and belonged to him. Small women’s clothes were found including a black dress and polo T-shirt. He first claimed he owned the women’s clothes to cross dress, then claimed later he was mistaken”.

She added: “6. The Longchamp bags : The family claimed she was never given any Longchamp bags. Well, Parti carried a Longchamp bag to the airport in front of Karl, Robin and Mdm Ng. Nothing was said.

Additionally, although he insisted they were definitely his bags, Mr Liew couldn’t identify which Longchamp bags he allegedly owned, and could not remember when and where he bought them from

7. The Wallets : Karl Liew claimed the 2 wallets were gifted to him from his family… well… not only could he not give details about them, but they were women’s wallets 🙂 Partis (sic) friend later testified they were gifts from her”.

Pointing out a slew of facts that she called “disgusting”, Ms Rasif added: “Not in court notes: Karl Liew told police his watch was worth 25,000$. After a horologist gave a proper evaluation, it was 500. The Helix watch, apparently a gift from his dad, was a free door gift”.

Her post 1,800 reactions and over 2,500 shares.

About the case

Ms Parti, an Indonesian, was employed by Mr Liew Mun Leong from 2007 till 2016. In addition to working in her employer’s home, she was sent on “multiple occasions” to work in his son’s home and office.

On Oct 28, 2016, the Liew family decided to sack Ms Parti and gave her two hours to pack her items and leave. She allegedly said that she would lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Manpower about being deployed to work in the son’s home and office.

The Liews said they checked Ms Parti’s belongings out of concern that they could contain illegal items and allegedly found items that belonged to them. On Oct 30, the family filed a police report against Ms Parti.

However, the investigating officer allowed the family to use the items allegedly found in Ms Parti’s boxes as long as they did not discard them. The officer said he did not seize the items as he did not wish to “re-victimise” the family.

Ms Parti returned to Singapore on Dec 2, seeking employment, but was arrested at Changi Airport. On Dec 3, the investigating officer went to the Liew residence to take photos of the items — which would only end up in police custody nearly a year-and-a-half later, on April 18, 2018.

Ms Parti was interviewed by the police, with no interpreter present. A Malay officer translated the investigating officer’s questions from English to Bahasa Melayu.

She was charged in August 2017, claimed trial in April 2018 but was convicted on four counts of theft last March and sentenced to two years and two months in jail.

On Sept 4, 2020, the High Court overturned the convictions on appeal and acquitted Ms Parti of all charges. In his ruling, Justice Chan said that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and called the convictions “unsafe” given the presence of an “improper motive”.

Mr Liew has retired from his public service and business roles with Changi Airport Group, Surbana Jurong, Temasek Foundation and Temasek International. /TISG