Disrupted: Singapore’s Class of 2025 struggles with job maze

SINGAPORE: 2025 shows the job market has become a difficult maze for Singapore’s recent graduates to navigate. Technological changes and economic uncertainty mean graduates are reshaping how they enter the workforce.

Unemployment rates paint a troubling picture with links to the past, and a recent Business Times feature supports this. The latest Graduate Employment Survey shows that 13.5% of graduates are still jobless six months post-graduation. Full-time permanent jobs fell to just 75%.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation mean there are fewer entry-level positions across different industries, whether in financial services, healthcare, logistics, and elsewhere. Skills demand has also outpaced traditional education.

Recent data from LinkedIn highlight this issue. Now, 54% of businesses seek AI-related skills. However, 74% of them found it difficult to get candidates to meet new requirements. The skills gap has widened considerably.

University degrees that once guaranteed a clear, traditional career path can no longer do so, unless one counts medicine. Tertiary graduates now have to deal with a labyrinth of contract jobs, internships, constant skill development, and a complex web of professional connections.

Economic indicators further emphasise these challenges. Job postings fell by 2.7% in April 2025, but competition increased with a 3.2% rise in applications for each posting.

Learning is crucial for survival. The establishment is making educational systems more flexible to keep pace with technological advancements, but this requires the workforce to commit to ongoing education, develop agile skill sets, and be comfortable with new tools and tech.

Singapore’s public sector has tried different ways to respond. SkillsFuture programmes and retooled industry and academic partnerships are among them. These all recognise that education in 2025 focuses not just on gaining knowledge but on ensuring opportunities for the workforce to learn and adapt continuously.

Prolonged employment struggles can harm consumer spending, social mobility, and economic stability. Every unemployed graduate presents not only an individual issue but also a potential risk to the system.

Singapore is a microcosm of the world. It is facing a critical moment with the reshaping of the 2025 job market. For graduates, achieving success now requires more than just good grades. It demands a mix of resilience, adaptability, the readiness to adopt and retool technology, and reshape one’s professional identity in a complicated global environment.