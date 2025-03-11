SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in search of a weekend getaway from Singapore that offers both relaxation and adventure need look no further than Ipoh, Malaysia. Situated in the state of Perak, Ipoh seamlessly blends colonial charm, natural beauty, and a vibrant food scene, making it an ideal destination for a short holiday.

Why Ipoh? A perfect blend of heritage, nature, and cuisine

Located approximately 480 kilometres from Singapore, Ipoh is one of Malaysia’s most underrated travel destinations. The city is easily accessible via a short flight or a scenic drive from Singapore to Ipoh, offering a refreshing retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Once a thriving tin-mining hub, Ipoh is now famous for its well-preserved colonial architecture, iconic street art, and unique attractions that appeal to history buffs, adventure seekers, and food lovers alike.

Top 3 must-visit destinations in Ipoh

To fully experience the best attractions in Ipoh, make sure to visit these top-rated spots:

1. Concubine Lane – a walk through history

Concubine Lane in Ipoh is a historic alleyway that dates back to the tin-mining boom. Legend has it that this lane was once home to the mistresses of wealthy miners, giving it an intriguing name. The Star highlighted that today, it has transformed into one of Ipoh’s most Instagram-worthy spots, with charming cafés, boutique shops, and colourful street art. If you love exploring heritage sites in Malaysia, this is a must-visit.

2. Lost World of Tambun – adventure meets relaxation

For those seeking both adventure and relaxation, the Lost World of Tambun is one of the best theme parks in Malaysia. This family-friendly attraction in Ipoh offers thrilling water rides, natural hot springs, a petting zoo, and even a night park experience. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or just want to unwind in the warm springs, this is one of the best things to do in Ipoh.

3. The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat – Luxury Amidst Nature

For those seeking both adventure and relaxation, the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat offers a luxurious escape amidst natural beauty. This retreat features geothermal hot springs, a naturally heated swimming pool, and spa treatments inspired by authentic Malaysian practices.

Ipoh’s culinary delights

No Ipoh travel guide is complete without mentioning its famous local food. The city is widely known for its Ipoh white coffee, a smooth and aromatic coffee made from beans roasted in margarine.

Other must-try food in Ipoh includes:

Bean sprout chicken (Nga Choi Kai): A signature dish featuring tender chicken and crunchy bean sprouts.

Ipoh curry mee: A delicious noodle dish with a rich, spicy coconut curry broth.

Salted chicken (Ayam Garam): A local delicacy where chicken is baked in rock salt, enhancing its natural flavours.

For an authentic experience, visit Ipoh’s best hawker centres, cafés, and night markets to savour these delicacies.

Getting to Ipoh from Singapore

Travelling to Ipoh is quick and convenient, with several options available:

By air – Direct flights from Singapore to Ipoh take approximately 1.5 hours, with airlines such as Scoot and AirAsia offering regular services.

By bus – Several express bus companies provide comfortable overnight services, making it an affordable and easy way to travel to Ipoh from Singapore.

By car – For those who love road trips, driving from Singapore to Ipoh via the North-South Expressway takes around six hours, offering scenic views along the way.

Is Ipoh worth the trip?

Absolutely. Ipoh is one of Malaysia’s top destinations for a weekend getaway, offering a mix of history, nature, and incredible food. Whether you’re exploring limestone caves and heritage streets or relaxing in hot springs, Ipoh has something for everyone.

So, if you’re looking for an easy travel destination from Singapore, pack your bags and discover the hidden charm of Ipoh – where history, culture, and gastronomy come together for an unforgettable holiday.