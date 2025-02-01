PHILIPPINES: Direct flights between India and the Philippines are expected to commence this year, a highly anticipated development that could enhance ties between the two nations.

Speaking at the Indian Republic Day reception in Taguig City on Monday (Jan 28), Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, Shri Harsh Kumar Jain, indicated that people-to-people exchanges are set to increase with the “likely commencement of direct flights between the two countries in the next few months,” as published in the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Connecting India and the Philippines

India’s national carriers, Air India and IndiGo, are being considered to operate these non-stop flights. This initiative aligns with Manila’s efforts to attract more Indian tourists as it refines its tourism strategy, particularly in response to a decline in Chinese visitor numbers.

Previously, the Philippines introduced an e-Visa system for Indian nationals and is now developing an action plan to strengthen tourism relations between the two countries.

The local government supports direct flights

In the same event, Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco stated that flights between Manila and New Delhi are possible “within the year” based on ongoing negotiations between relevant agencies.

“But what the Department of Tourism is also advocating is are not just flights to Manila, but flights direct to our other destinations that include Cebu and Clark,” she said in an interview.

“The reports given to me emanating from the Department of Transportation is that there is a very big possibility that it will be within this year and that the flight will be to Manila,” she added.

Boosting Indian tourism in the Philippines

The PNA also reported that the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) is intensifying its engagement with Indian stakeholders in the Philippines to boost promotions in the Indian market. With increasing interest from Indian travellers, the board aims to strengthen partnerships and enhance marketing strategies to attract more visitors.

“We are looking now at India, and we are working closely together. At the TPB, we have a number of trade shows and business missions in India, and we are working closely with the Indian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines,” TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Nograles stated.

Beyond attracting leisure travellers, the Department of Tourism also positions the country as a prime destination for Indian weddings and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events. Ms Frasco said that the MICE capacity of our island destinations is ideal for these events, and the beauty of our destinations is they have diversified tourism offerings and are family-friendly.

“So, whether you’re single, a couple, or a small or big family, the Philippines has something for you depending on where you go,” she concluded.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)