Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Photo: Depositphotos/ nirat.pix (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

‘Diploma in hand, doors still shut; why the job market feels rigged for the degree-holding elite’

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: In a noiseless corner of Reddit, one Redditor in his mid-20s shared an honest update of his current professional journey. Notwithstanding his diploma in media, he hasn’t secured a full-time job in the field. In its place, he quietly built up a compact history in the food and beverage business and even had managerial roles. Lately, he thought of chasing a new dream, and that is to finally make use of that media diploma and step into the corporate world.

However, the truth was grim. “It has been extremely hard trying to even get an interview,” he wrote, adding that most media positions demand a university degree. He was working towards one part-time job, but the process was sluggish and ambiguous. With a combined tone of hope and exhaustion, he asked other diploma holders in corporate jobs, “How are you all doing?”

The echo of a shared struggle

The replies came in gradually, and many boomed the same disappointment. One commenter, equipped only with a diploma, acknowledged the arduous battle: “It’s extremely hard trying to even get an interview.”

See also  Value of pursuing your dreams

Another commenter added that without a degree, choices shrink, particularly in bigger companies. “You’ll likely have to start with the civil service or join an SME (small to medium enterprise). They’re more open to diploma holders, and you can work your way up.”

But even that route came with boundaries. “Not having a degree means companies will likely cite that as a reason not to promote you much or pay you on par with degree holders.”

Yes, a certificate could open some doors, but many continue to stay shut unless one has a degree—or, as some said, a completely different strategy.

Creative detours and real-life workarounds

However, not everyone thought the lack or absence of a degree was a roadblock. One commenter gave a calculated recommendation based on personal experience: “Try landing an admin assistant contract role in an MNC first. What you lack in relevancy can be compensated by company reputation.”

The idea is to get one foot in the door, even if the role isn’t associated with your area of expertise, and then do some “manoeuvring” internally. Established or well-reputed businesses written on your resume can act as a launching pad later on.

See also  Oriente partners with Indonesia’s conglomerate Sinar Mas to launch lending platform

Others cited skills-based occupations that reward experience and ambition more than paper qualifications.

A late-twenties designer shared a predominantly inspiring story: “I only have a diploma. GPA 2.1, but I work in design, and I earn more than some of my degree-holding peers. Why? Because I invested in my soft skills, built a network, said yes to good opportunities, and no to bad ones.”

Sales, development, engineering, and design all came up as arenas where concrete abilities can overshadow academic labels. The common thread in these responses? Persistence, adaptability, and a long-game outlook.

Not easy, but not impossible

So, how are diploma holders managing in the corporate world? Many are still fighting to be “seen.” To someone lacking a degree, the corporate pecking order can appear loftier, the steps further apart. But whether it’s shifting into an admin position to build reliability and trustworthiness, gambling on a skills-based professional route, or investing in a part-time degree to penetrate and break through the paper ceiling, there’s no single path, no prescribed direction. Just a shared belief, for as one commenter said, “It’s harder for us, but not impossible. You just have to do more.”

See also  80 job cuts at Standard Chartered Singapore ‘likely just the start’ amid push to return US$1.5B to shareholders

