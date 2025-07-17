Diner upset his lontong meal cost S$5 after adding begedil, but netizens say it’s still ‘cheap’

SINGAPORE: A diner took to social media to vent his frustration after being charged $5 for a simple bowl of lontong at Bishan Interchange Food Centre.

In a post on the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook page on Tuesday (July 16), the man shared that his breakfast, which was listed at S$3, ended up costing S$5 after a piece of begedil was added to the dish.

“I was in shock,” he wrote. “I ordered lontong for S$3; they added begedil, and the total cost became S$5? I couldn’t say I didn’t want it because it was already in the lontong bowl.

He then asked other locals in the group, “Are potato begedils really so expensive??”

“Begedil looks simple, but it’s a lot of work.”

The post quickly gained traction on the platform, though many netizens did not take the diner’s side. Some felt he should have clarified his order or asked about the additional cost upfront.

“Just learn from your mistake,” one netizen told him. “Next time ask for the price before ordering side dishes.”

“Can’t afford! Move on and find something else cheaper to eat,” another said. “You don’t go into a Mercedes-Benz showroom with only enough money to buy a vehicle made in China.”

Others pointed out that S$2 for begedil wasn’t unreasonable, given the time and effort it takes to prepare the dish.

“Begedil looks simple, but it’s a lot of work,” one commented. Another wrote, “Try cooking every meal from scratch yourself, and you will understand the time and cost involved.”

A few also noted that S$5 for lontong with an add-on is still considered affordable compared to rising prices at many other hawker stalls.

One said, “Ehhh dol, S$5 is already cheap sia… Other places can go up to S$7.”

Another commented, “Nowadays, S$5 for food is the norm everywhere. And since you added food, it’s considered cheap already. I think you haven’t eaten out in a long time.”

