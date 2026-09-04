Diner pays $20 for takeaway meal, gets rude service and dried bird droppings inside takeout order

SINGAPORE: A customer has openly voiced his strong dissatisfaction after ordering at a food stall located at 7 Stars Coffee Shop and was met with a rude attitude from a staff member. Furthermore, upon opening his order, he also noticed that there was a dried bird dropping inside, alongside a dusty takeaway cover.

In the post shared on Facebook, the customer expressed that the heat and moisture from the hot food could have been trapped inside the container, possibly mixing with the contaminants and might be bad for his health. This has caused him to lose his appetite.

“Totally ruined the whole appetite! $20 for bird sh*t,” the post concluded.

In the comments section, one netizen shared that the incident is no longer a surprise and stated: “Long ago, in my son’s primary school canteen, the auntie at the rice stall casually tossed away a piece of lizard sh*t from a plate and continued to use the plate without washing it. This was witnessed by a fellow mom who told the others about it.”

Food hygiene is definitely a rampant issue in Singapore, and the authorities are conducting regular inspections of hawker centres and food stalls to make sure that they are following all the needed protocols and to issue demerit points or suspension to those businesses that violate the regulations. Common inspections include checking for pest evidence and ensuring proper storage and handling practices before serving the food to the public.

Other related news

In other news about cleanliness, there was a report where a netizen complained that he/she spotted a parent allowing her child to step on the restaurant’s table with dirty shoes.

As seen in the photo posted, a mother was holding her son on top of the table, with his shoes being removed on it.

“The table is for others to put food on it. Don’t be so disgusting,” one claimed.

Read more about the news story here.